by admin
ROME – 573,800 sales in 2022 and +6.8% on a declining market compared to 2021. Eight million vehicles sold since 2004. This performance allows Dacia to consolidate its podium in the sale of cars to private customers in Europe at 7 ,6% (+1.4 points), in third place.

Xavier Martinet

The satisfaction of Xavier Martinet, the director of Marketing, Sales and Operations of the Renault group brand is evident. “In 2022, the increase in volumes and Dacia’s record market share in Europe confirm the interest of our strategy based on the essentials and on matching products to customer use. In 2023, we will continue this dynamic, in particular, with the expansion of the electrified offer, while remaining faithful to Dacia’s DNA: offering our customers the essentials with the best performance/price ratio”.

A result, that of Dacia, determined by four key models: Sandero, Duster, Jogger and Spring. “That’s how it is: for the year that has just begun, our expansion will not be of a geographical nature but we will remain concentrated on Europe and the Mediterranean countries that we know well” Martinet explained. “The market will continue to be penalized by the supply and logistics crisis and by possible inflation which we will have to take into account” To deal with all this, Dacia will have the models with the new visual identity in its showrooms in January, “and then we will expand the offer electrified with Jogger Hybrid 140 and Spring with the new Electric 65 engine, as well as the spring launch of the new transversal Extreme trim level”.

by our correspondent Paolo Rossi

The Jogger Hybrid 140, the first hybrid car in the Dacia range, will be the novelty of the year, with automatic transmission and therefore a new step towards 2035. “We approach the European directives and respect them: Jogger will be a true full hybrid, not like other cars about which there is a lot of confusion” Martinet reiterated. “This is our challenge, no one has changed like us. And with the arrival of the Bigster in two years we will think about the C segment”.

by our correspondent Paolo Rossi

