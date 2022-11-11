ROME – Another year to remember for Dacia. 2022 also rewarded the Renault group brand.

The data say so: in the first ten months of 2022, with a private car market down by 19%, Dacia recorded a + 11%. Result that allows it to position itself in third place as the best-selling foreign brand in Italy in the private car market. The car market for private customers accounts for approximately 95% of Dacia’s sales: 52,635 registrations and a market share of 8.10% (+2.2 compared to the same period in 2021).

Duster is stable on the podium among the best-selling foreign cars, has had 19,352 registrations since the beginning of the year. Spring, the 100% electric city car of the range, 2062 registrations: n. 1 to individuals in the first ten months of 2022. Then there is the Jogger which, at the start in March, has exceeded 5,000 registrations. Finally, the statistics on LPG: Dacia is firmly in its leading position, with a + 13% compared to 2021 and a market share of 38%.

So, 22 months after the presentation of the Renaulution plan, Dacia opens a new chapter in its history: in fact, Sandero is about to arrive in dealerships with a renewed look, with the new Dacia Link emblem, new logo, new colors. Deliveries are expected from the end of the year.