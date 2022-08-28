“Daho Beauty Warrior”

Sina Entertainment News, Beijing time on August 28, according to foreign media reports, the historical drama “Daho Beauty Warrior” starring Viola Davis released a special edition, the actors carried out super-intensive training to prepare for the role , martial arts, weapons, boxing and other all-round sports.

The film focuses on the famous Dahomey Kingdom in the 18th and 19th centuries in African history, with an all-female army “Dahomey Warriors/Dahomey Amazons”, the Amazons of Wonder Woman in modern comics, and the female guards Dora of the Black Panther. Milaje, there are shadows of Dahomey warriors.

The protagonist of the film is General Nanisca played by Davis, who tells the story of her teaming up with recruit Nawi and others to defend the enemy and defend the country. Tuso Mbedu, Lashner Lynch, John Boyega, Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, Jamie Lawson and others also star, Gina Prince-Byswood ( “The Secret Life of Bees”), which will be released in North America on September 16.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)