Dai Penny and Zhang Zhicheng’s Memorable Performance on “Time Concert·Friends”

Golden Song Queen Dai Penny and “Little Prince of R&B” Zhang Zhicheng recently came together on the show “Time Concert·Friends,” performing a rendition of the classic song “Three O’clock in the Morning.” The nostalgic performance sparked a wave of memories among netizens, with many calling for Zhang Zhicheng to make a comeback in the music industry.

Last year, Zhang Zhicheng was reportedly offered an opportunity to participate in the “Time Concert,” but due to the ongoing pandemic, he declined in fear of being quarantined. However, to the surprise of many, Dai Penny managed to convince the semi-retired singer to join the show with just one phone call.

The collaboration between the two music icons, who both hail from Malaysia, was a rare treat for fans. Their performance of “Three O’clock in the Morning” showcased Dai Penny’s unique country rock style blending harmoniously with Zhang Zhicheng’s R&B flair, creating a rendition that both honored the original classic and added new elements. Fellow singer Zhang Jie praised their harmony, likening it to a vine “growing freely and coming together in tacit understanding.”

After their duet, Dai Penny requested Nicky Cheung to sing his famous song “May I Love You” a cappella. To the delight of fans, she improvised the lyrics, declaring “Cheung Chi-cheng is still your believer,” expressing gratitude to the show’s viewers.

The episode also revealed the 27-year friendship between Dai Penny and Zhang Zhicheng. Dai Penny shared that she has known Zhang Zhicheng since she was 17, and their bond has remained strong throughout the years. Zhang Zhicheng expressed his appreciation for Dai Penny’s support when he first arrived in Taiwan, noting that her calls and dinners made him feel at ease in a foreign land.

Zhang Zhicheng took to Weibo to reflect on his experience on the show, expressing gratitude for the memories it brought back and emphasizing the importance of following one’s passion. Dai Penny also expressed her thanks to Zhang Zhicheng for accepting the invitation, highlighting the value of their friendship and hoping for more frequent gatherings in the future.

The show’s broadcast reignited hopes amongst netizens for a Zhang Zhicheng music comeback. Many fans expressed their longing for the “idol of a generation” and encouraged him to release a new album. Responding to the fervor, Zhang Zhicheng clarified that it’s not a seclusion, but rather a choice to be true to oneself and genuinely love music.

In a surprising twist, Dai Penny revealed that she had also sent an invitation to Zhang Zhicheng’s cousin, Liang Jingru, leaving audiences excited for the upcoming episodes. Additionally, Yuan Chengjie, a devoted fan of Zhang Zhicheng, fulfilled his dream by performing “Dateline” with his idol on the show. Yuan took the opportunity to advocate for more concerts featuring Zhang Zhicheng.

Zhang Zhicheng’s voice change over the years did not come as a surprise to fans, and Dai Penny couldn’t help but admire him during their performance. Although he may not be as active in the industry as before, Zhang Zhicheng expressed his love for life and hoped that fans would understand his current lifestyle choices.

The collaboration between Dai Penny and Zhang Zhicheng on “Time Concert·Friends” was a celebration of their enduring friendship and the power of music to bring people together. With the fervent response from netizens, the performances served as a reminder of the lasting impact these two artists have had on the music industry.