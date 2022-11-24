The youthful urban emotional drama “Light Me Up, Warm You” has continuously “dominated the charts” during the 20 days since its broadcast, and Chen Feiyu, who “want to be popular with Arthur”, has become a frequent searcher, achieving a win-win situation of “the show’s popularity” this month situation. The emotional direction of the hero and heroine Li Xun and Zhu Yun is even more touching, and has become the reason for millions of young audiences to follow the drama. According to the data of Beacon Professional Edition, the show has ranked first in the market share of the entire network for 7 consecutive days since its broadcast, and has occupied the second place in market share since the 11th of this month. Why did this youth drama become the leader of dramas of the same period?

A few days ago, Zhou Yong, the screenwriter of the play, shared his adaptation experience with reporters. He bluntly said that he spent a lot of effort to restore famous scenes and lines in the play in a film and television way. In his eyes, the most touching thing about the relationship between Li Xun and Zhu Yun is the “two-way running” between each other. “They are lovers, the most steadfast princess and knight, but at the same time they are also comrades-in-arms who fight side by side.”

Reasonable film and television of “famous scenes”

“Ignite Me, Warm You” is produced by Youku, Alibaba Pictures, and Juyouidea, produced by Dunqi Studio, and is currently being broadcast on Youku. The play is adapted from Jinjiang Literature City’s novels “Lighter and Princess Dress · Wild Grass Garden” and “Lighter and Princess Dress · Eternal Lantern”, which itself has a huge fan base. After the episode was broadcast, many viewers felt that the show was highly restored, and the famous scenes such as Li Xun and Zhu Yun giving each other princess dresses and lighters were even more memorable.

Zhou Yong said that one of the major principles of this adaptation is to preserve and reproduce the famous scenes and lines in the novel that impress readers as much as possible, which is also the part that takes a lot of effort. At the same time, he also strives to make reasonable “film and television” adaptations of the “famous scenes” that were originally described in words, “to transform the dramatic impact and emotional tension behind these famous scenes into content that can be presented in film and television. Reproducing and retaining the texture, atmosphere, and famous scenes of the novel is an aspect we pay great attention to in the adaptation.”

Not only that, “Ignite Me, Warm You” is still a standard “detail control” during the script creation stage. Zhou Yong admitted that many viewers have discovered the “creative points” carefully prepared by the main creative team in the early stage. For example, the scenes of Li Xun, Zhu Yun, and Ren Di on the flyover were extended and redesigned on the plot of the original novel. . Zhou Yong was also quite moved by the netizens’ calls for the “finale of episode 19”. He admitted that the scene where the protagonists had a breakup meal and talked about their dreams was a scene that he was particularly emotional about, and he also hoped to express the texture of youthful growth. “I personally think that the 19 episodes are a very important part of the whole drama, and it is an important node in the expression of youth growth and youth pain that we want to complete.”

Chen Feiyu and Zhang Jingyi have a good temperament

In addition to the reasonable and meticulous adaptation, since the broadcast of “Ignite Me, Warm You”, the popularity of the leading actors Chen Feiyu and Zhang Jingyi has skyrocketed, and their delicate interpretation has conquered countless audiences. Zhou Yong said frankly that he was particularly satisfied with the clean, handsome and beautiful features of the two leading actors, “Their eyes are very clear, which is especially in line with the character’s state.” In Zhou Yong’s view, Chen Feiyu has a kind of “Scattered, self-confident and proud from the heart”, but “absolutely not arrogant and thorny”; and Zhang Jingyi is not only a beautiful and obedient girl, she has stubbornness and persistence in her bones, “what they show Li Xun and Zhu Yun, I am very satisfied as screenwriters.”

The male and female protagonists in “Light Me, Warm You” are very important. Zhou Yong revealed that Zhang Jingyi has more than 900 scenes in the whole play. Such creative difficulty is a great test for the physical strength, mental strength and concentration of young actors. . But the two actors are very serious. Every time he visited Chen Feiyu, he offered to meet to discuss the characters and the plot. Some important scenes would also be communicated by phone and WeChat. A vivid detail is that Li Xun’s back injury is mentioned in both the novel and the script, but the novel does not specifically describe the impact of the back injury on the character’s life. Instead, Chen Feiyu took the initiative to think about what kind of life a wounded person should have. Standing posture, sitting posture, gait, “He did a lot of design and thinking, and it was presented. These things surprised me. This is his seriousness and focus on performance.”

Speaking of the secret to the series’ success, Zhou Yong described the main creative team as “very serious, competitive, and reliable”. He revealed that the scene where Li Xun and Zhu Yun went to Pu Shu’s concert was proposed and worked hard by the production team, and in the end it did create the finishing touch. “We tried our best to present the essence of the novel. If we can, then This drama must be able to impress the audience, and it will definitely gain the popularity it deserves.”

Xinbao reporter Wang Yifei The picture is provided by the show



