Daily News Digital Newspaper Platform – Tomorrow 520 Marriage Room Selection on Paper

Tomorrow, May 20, is also a day of love that young people seek. In “520”, acquaintances, men and women, and couples in love will hold hands, appreciate the shadows of the two in the afterglow, and tell the motto of love in the night. The roses on the street exude a deep love, or express love, or hold hands, or look at each other affectionately. In the season of love, the wind is filled with sweet love.

Love because of love, two people go from strangers to acquaintances, from chatting to discussing marriage, from shyly holding hands to loving to deeply embracing, the power of love makes two people walk into the wedding hall, and it is precisely The power of love brings bright sunshine to a brand new family. In the season of love, a voice sprouts from the bottom of my heart: Are you really in love? If you love, you must give the other party a stable “home” full of love all the time. Because of having a home, love will be happier, because of having a home, love will have more abundance and vitality, and because of having a home, love will be more perfect.

What kind of fashion trend will this year’s “520” have?

The continuous maturity of the lovers interprets the love in the season of love more wonderfully and pragmatically. A pair of lovers who have been dating for 3 years. This year’s “520” arrangement is to choose a wedding room. The girl’s longing is written on her face: I love him and I am going to marry him, but love will not always be sweet words. The movement played by bowls and pans, so love needs a home; the sweetness of a boy is beyond words: if you love her, give her a home, a home of her own, where she can enjoy the docking of love and the steadfastness of love.

“520” is coming. Flowers and delicious food will be a surprise of love, and companionship is naturally a gift of love. A little doll can also make a girl feel happy, and a T-shirt can also make a boy feel full. happiness comes. A day of love, there should be something memorable, there should be a story that can still be recalled after many years.

This year’s “520” should choose their future “home” carefully.

With the footsteps of falling in love, “520” has a new trend.

When the morning light quietly ushers in the greetings of the sun, lovers fetch newspapers exuding the fragrance of ink from the subway, find a coffee shop or a tea house with a Chinese style, unfold this newspaper, and calm down to appreciate the stories about “” The recommendation of “Wedding Room”, maybe there are new housing sources that you need but have never known, maybe there is the feeling of the future home that you have been sketching. “520”, choosing a wedding room on paper, is not only commemorative, but also a beautiful story that can be slowly recollected in the future.Text/Photo by Yang Xiangyun