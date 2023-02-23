“Daisy and the Orchestra”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on February 23rd, according to foreign media reports, Amazon’s new drama “Daisy and the Band” has released a new trailer.

Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Sebastian Chacon, Camila Moreau, etc., adapted from Taylor Jenkins Reed’s novel of the same name The best-selling novel, inspired by the experiences and relationships of bands like Fleetwood Mac, tells the story of a fictional band, Daisy Jones & The Six, who rose to prominence on the Los Angeles music scene in the 1970s to become one of the most legendary bands in the world, and explores the behind-the-scenes reasons for their split at the height of their success.

Scott Newstad and Michael H. Weber (“500 Days with Summer”, “The Fault in Our Stars”, “The Disaster Artist”) screenwriters, Reese Witherspoon and others participated in the production.

