DAIWA PIER39 2022 Autumn Winter Series Lookbook Officially Released

DAIWA PIER39, an outdoor apparel brand founded by fishing gear brand DAIWA in 2020, quickly caught the attention of fashion lovers and became one of the most popular Japanese brands recently. The brand officially released the 2022 autumn and winter series Lookbook, providing practical and unique style options for the upcoming season.

This season, a half-zip double-sided down vest with zipper opening details on both sides is introduced, which not only makes it easy to put on and take off, but also makes the piece more breathable. GORE-TEX and other quick-drying fabrics are used in outerwear options like Anorak and Parka, and for a more casual style option, DAIWA PIER39 brings blazers, checked shirts, line shirts, and more.

DAIWA PIER39 2022 autumn and winter series items have been listed on the brand’s official website and designated retailers for sale. Interested readers may wish to learn more.

