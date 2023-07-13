DAIWA PIER39 Launches 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection with “Classic Outdoors” Theme

DAIWA PIER39 Launches Autumn/Winter 2023 Collection: Inspired by Classic Outdoors

DAIWA PIER39, a subsidiary clothing brand of fishing equipment giant DAIWA, has introduced its latest collection for the autumn and winter season in 2023. Led by Shinsuke Nakata, the Director of BEAMS Casual Men’s Wear, DAIWA PIER39 aims to bridge the gap between the city and nature, while also embracing the past and the present through their practical clothing line.

The brand’s 2023 autumn and winter LookBook is now officially available, showcasing their theme for the season – “Classic Outdoors.” This collection combines technology with casual tailoring and draws inspiration from the outerwear fashion of the 1980s and 1990s. DAIWA PIER39 has launched a wide range of clothing that features bright colors and high-tech fibers to withstand various weather conditions.

Taking inspiration from European hunting coats, the outerwear in this collection is made from a smooth and tactile memory material, giving it a vintage aesthetic. Additionally, each piece is water-repellent to ensure durability and protection against harsh winter weather conditions. The Mountain Parka, a standout piece, can be paired with various jackets and is made with sports materials to provide elasticity and comfort. Other noteworthy styles in the collection include pleated pants and heavy Tee.

The DAIWA PIER39 FW23 collection is set to be available on the brand’s official website starting on July 22. Those interested can swipe up to view the complete series and are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates and reports.

With the launch of their autumn and winter collection, DAIWA PIER39 continues to make a statement in the fashion world by combining functionality with a nod to classic outdoor styles. Their commitment to quality and practicality sets them apart in the clothing industry, providing customers with clothing designed to withstand the demands of both city and nature.