DAKAR – The 45th edition of the Dakar Rally has also concluded and, in the car category, Nasser Al-Attiyah triumphed. The 52-year-old Qatari, together with French navigator Matthieu Baumel, won by driving a Toyota GR DKR Hilux for over seven thousand kilometres, from the Red Sea to the Persian Gulf. For Al-Attiyah, first cousin of Emir Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, it is the fifth victory, the second in a row. Al-Attiyah mortgaged victory in the early stages, and then managed the lead. But here is the reportage/tale of the by now traditional early year rally raid experienced among the protagonists.





The Dakar. No one will ever ask you what it is, because everyone in the world knows it. Everyone has the idea of ​​that heartbreaking convoy of dreams: being able to sign up, being able to finish it, being able to win it, being able to survive it. The Dakar is an idea, a traveling hologram in the middle of the desert that exists for two weeks a year, appearing and disappearing together with the desert sand.

Today it is in the East, by evening it will be in the South 800 kilometers away: the bivouac with all the souls that inhabit it moves day by day, forcing the most stubborn vehicles to mistreat the 4X4s to overcome themselves, overcome stones, fords , deserts. Because the road book between the lines of his notes undoubtedly sums up the meaning of being in the world: the path is traced, it is there to read, yet everyone is free to interpret those notes, those dunes, that passage. It’s up to you to get back on track and find your rhythm after making a mistake, after fixing what was broken. It’s up to you to understand whether it is better to continue on your route despite an obstacle, or to make a detour that could cost you dearly.





Motorsport now represents for many the testing ground for the technical solutions of the future, and there is no more extreme context to stress a vehicle than the Dakar. Audi has chosen precisely this context to test avant-garde technologies in view of series production, and so since last year, a full electric traction car has been in the running for the conquest of the most difficult rally raid in the world: “it’s impossible” they repeated before actually seeing it.

For the first time this year, the Audi RS Q e-tron E2 electric prototype is powered by a renewable fuel produced from plant residues, with no impact on the food supply chain, obtained by converting biomass into ethanol and subsequently refining the semi-finished products . The fuel obtained in the end is called ETG (ethanol-to-gasoline) and 80% fills the tank of the heat engine that charges the batteries of the prototype, the so-called range extender. The engine is the four-cylinder TFSI – direct injection turbo petrol – derived from the DTM, the German Touring Car Championship.





In essence, the Audi technical concept not only needs much less fuel than any conventional racing car, but is also very similar to 102-octane petrol: such a high octane value favors the anti-knock properties of the air- fuel for the benefit of performance and complies with the (strict) FIA and ASO regulations, the organizer of the Dakar.

From December 31st to January 15th the three crews, Mattias Ekström/Emil Bergkvist, Stéphane Peterhansel/Edouard Boulanger and Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz were engaged in the 14 stages of the Dakar 2023 with most of the route totally new compared to the edition of the last year, when the Audi RS Q e-tron took four stage victories in the first appearance of the toughest rally raid in the world.



(ansa)

That this year’s edition was going to be a particularly tough one could already be guessed from the mileage, with days of up to 800 kilometers, and the longer and more technical stages between the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf.

Up to the Empty Quarter, the largest sand desert in the world. Nevertheless. Yet no matter how thoroughly you prepare yourself, external factors in motorsport remain unpredictable. The engineers spent all the necessary time with the crews so that they were able to intervene autonomously, as far as possible, in case of unforeseen events during the stages and we lost count of the stops which were followed by an intervention, always solved , by the pilots in the race.

But that note was there, the cassé dune was there and – first Peterhansel, then Sainz – they could do nothing against the unpredictability of the toughest rally in the world, except to accept the withdrawal. For Mattias Ekström/Emil Bergkvist the time invested in buffering their and their teammates’ unexpected events led them to obtain the 14th place finish.

As the mechanics and the most expert pilots say at the bivouac when there is some fatality: “C’est la Dakar”.