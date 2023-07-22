Dakota Theim Releases ‘Wild Magnolias’ | Niche Music

Portland, Oregon-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Dakota Theim has released her new single ‘Wild Magnolias’ on July 21st!

The song ‘Losing Sleep’ that was released a while ago was good, so I checked it out.

Psychedelic pop with a timeless atmosphere. Like this jacket, it feels like it’s playing from a 70’s FM radio while relaxing in the sunshine. By the way, Noel Friesen (King Tuff, Lady Apple Tree) is participating in the performance.

Recommended for those who like Tame Impala, MGMT.

