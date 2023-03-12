Dalma Maradona has a history of crosses with louis ventura for the treatment of his family history over the years. In this last episode of the conflict, the member of América TV accused the actress, Gianinna Maradona and Claudia Villafañe of having a secret pact with Matías Morla, who was Diego Maradona’s representative.

Claudia Villafañe’s eldest daughter was approached by a “LAM” reporter and ratified the decision she made regarding the “True Secrets” driver. “There is something that this person has against my mom, my sister and I that I don’t understand. He has so much hatred, so much cruelty… but we have already decided that we are going to solve it in court,” said Dalma Maradona from the outset..

In addition, he said that he was not going to go too deeply into the subject because he did not want to give more relevance to the theories that Luis Ventura exposed in recent weeks: “The truth is that when I answer him I give him much more popularity than the things he says”

“Regarding Luis, it seems to me that you have to be very careful, you have to spin a little finer with the gender violence that he exercises and that’s it… it seems to me that that TV is very old,” added Diego Maradona’s daughter to end her I download in the note for the program hosted by Ángel de Brito.

hard download

“And I am so deluded to think that at some point, someone, a colleague who listens to it live, is going to stop this constant gender violence of eThis is disastrous against the three of us, but it doesn’t happen, it goes on, on and on,” Gianinna Maradona’s sister had said in a publication that went up on the networks prior to her statements in front of the security cameras. America TV.