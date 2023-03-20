This Friday, Gastón Pauls resumed his acclaimed and award-winning free beings, a cycle in which he addresses the issue of addictions in the first person. The first interviewee in the rerun was Dalma Maradona. The actress is a friend of Gastón and together they reviewed the moments that Diego Maradona experienced in his fight against addictions.

Very moved, the daughter of “Diez” openly referred to the relationship she had with Diego and the difficult moments of her drug addiction and the consequence that this brought to her entire family.

Dalma said that because of the information she had and what she lived through with her father, she made a great effort “to be neat, educated and very measured in everything” so she assured that “I am not addicted to anything and because of the history that I bring, I do not I would come close to nothing that I know of that could lead to an addiction”.

In this framework, she told some anecdotes from when she was a girl and what her father told her later when she grew up. Without knowing it, Dalma managed to prevent Diego from consuming. “Once he was in the bathroom drinking and I was 3 or 4 years old and I knocked on the door and I didn’t stop doing it until he had to throw everything away and come out and talk to me. And he told me: you were saving me that way, ”she said excitedly, although she clarified that at that time she did not know what her father made of her.

He also recounted another particular episode: “Another one that I remember is when he did the “Sun without drugs” campaign, which was the first time he talked about how he started consuming and what his life was like with respect to drugs. I was very young, I was 6, 7 years old and I asked my mom and dad if I could witness the note. My mom said no, because it wasn’t a vocabulary for a girl my age and my dad said yes, ‘if she’s going to read it and it’s going to be everywhere, my daughter can perfectly be by my side’”.

However, Dalma assured that he never detected the moments in which Diego was under the influence of drugs: “I never recorded a situation of saying ‘oops this got ugly’, I did not have ugly moments with him thinking ‘oops he was consuming ‘ because he took great care of himself to take care of my sister and me and my mom also took great care of us. I do have records of seeing things about him and saying ‘clearly he was not well here,’ ”she admitted.

Later, she recalled that her father always said “’Dalma is the one who makes me comfortable, the one who challenges me, she already looks at me and I already know that I have to be fine’; And I often feel that this was my role with him, “she explained about his relationship, and assured that she always continues to defend him and that” with his mistakes and his failures I admire him more every day.

Asked about cocaine, she maintained that “when I heard the word cocaine from a girl, it made me nervous; I didn’t know what to do and now there is nothing that makes it clearer that I want to keep her away, in my life and in the lives of the people who are related to me”. And she stated: “I am not curious to try it. It has to do with my life story, I saw him suffer and fight against it, with all his weapons.

And he continued talking about his father’s relationship with drugs: “Many people told me ‘you’re not the mom’ but I felt that I could help him, I could get him out like nobody else could. He was my dad and for him to be well I did anything. That was my role.”

He also said that “I saw my father as a child in his luminous parts.” And he expanded: “Already being big, a ball would appear and his face would light up. Not even in a child did I see it so clearly, an eternal child, from ‘having nothing to having everything’ and pursuing his dream of playing ball… he always wanted to protect that child”.

She was also proud that “he always hung the medal on me saying ‘Dalma was the one who got me off drugs.’ She’s done, with that I don’t have to explain anything else to anyone. Nor my relationship with him, because he explained in one sentence who I was to him.

Finally, she spoke of her father’s death: “I have been very angry for two years and a bit. Because he went out so many times that one believes that this will never happen. I never put him in God’s position at all. In fact, I did a piece explaining why it wasn’t like that for me. But I am very angry for not having my dad, because I miss him every day of my life.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

