All the processes linked to climate change accelerated and hit regional production: frost and hail out of season, sunny fruits, water stress, early maturation, lack of size, color… and the list of damage goes on.

The voices of the experts in the behavior of the climate agree: we will have a warmer and different world in the coming decades.

They warn that it is necessary to apply changes in food production systems.

The farmers appear disoriented. “Before we read the weather well but now we are lost”they say.

In the regionthe impact of climate change on agricultural activity is a research topic at the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences from the University of Comahue.

From there aim to deepen diagnostic tools in the face of the more frequent occurrence of extraordinary events that hurt production.

The changes in the climate that they observe in the Faculty of Agriculture

The Chair of Agricultural Climatology -by professors Juan Carlos Forquera and Agustín Gonzalez- has been carrying out extensive monitoring of meteorological variables.

Their studies are based on the data they obtain from the weather station that has been operating for 50 years at the Cinco Saltos faculty and also from those recorded by the 9 stations of the National Meteorological Service in the region.

some dehydrated pears due to the black frost of 31

October last year (Photo: Faculty of Agriculture, UNco)

The following are the observed changes:

– Rains: in the last 10 years there was a maximum concentration in April-May and October, with a negative annual value trend, from 230 mm to 180 mm in the year 2022.

– Temperature: the annual average has remained between 14.1°C and 14.6°C; marking an average constancy of 14.4 ° C. Regarding the temperature in January, the trend is negative from 23.4°C to 22.6°C, with maximums of 23.8 and minimums of 21.4°C. May shows a negative trend from 10°C to 8.5°C and particularly in the last three years from 10°C to 7°. June from 7.5°C to 6°C. Positive trends, April, February and November.

Damage in fruit growing are increased by extraordinary events. The permanent characteristics of the climate are changing (Photo Andrés Maripe)

– late frosts (August to November): there is a downward trend with respect to the annual total, although not in intensity and dispersion. To such an extent that from the night of October 31 to the early morning of November 1, 2022, a prolonged frost was recorded with significant damage to fruit and horticultural crops. It was extraordinarily late and with very low relative humidity in the air, of the so-called “black”.

– Water stress: in January 2023 there were two very strong heat periods. From January 3 to 9, there were 58 hours with records of air temperatures higher than 30°C, equivalent to 2.5 days out of 7 days. Forty percent of the time the crops were under water stress. The same happened from January 18 to 24, 2023 with 24 continuous hours of temperatures above 30°C, equivalent to 30% of the time in water stress (fruit burning, decreased photosynthesis with smaller fruits at the end of harvest and various physiological disorders in harvest, with impact on pests)

The meteorological station of the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences It has been operating for 50 years, within the headquarters in Cinco Saltos. Its data and records are key to comparative studies on the behavior of the climate in the region. You can see the weather report of the day by entering the page of the faculty: facaweb.uncoma.edu.ar

Changes in climate, compared to 40 years ago

✔ warm winters

✔ Changed the thermal amplitude between the period of hours of light and hours of darkness in the 24 hours of the day.

✔ Decrease in the number of late frosts; August to December and also, although to a lesser extent, the number of annual frosts

✔ Increased development of “black” frosts.

✔ Ultraviolet radiation increases and degree days in spring. Increases in constant winds, desiccants even at night.

✔ Increase in periods and days with conditions of water stress.

✔ Phenomena of intense and copious rains, both in autumn and spring. With a lot of alternation in the annual values

“Black” frosts and their serious damage

Unlike white frosts, black ones are dry, without moisture and do not form frost.

They are increasingly frequent and very dangerous due to the damage they cause.

The “black” frost of October 31, 2022 burned almost all the grapes. That of February 18 was extraordinary and timeless, after the entry of a cold front from the southeast. The minimum was -0.4°C with a duration of three hours, enough to cause serious damage to vegetables and fruits.

Fastest and unprecedented changes in thousands of years

* By Juan Carlos Forquera

Global climate change forecasts by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) have a few decades of history.

Regarding the climatic indicators and their impact on the agricultural activity of Argentinaas early as 1992 they proposed increases in the average monthly temperature in January and July in Northern Patagonia for the first decade of the 21st century., real monthly evapotranspiration and an annual frost-free period. All this in a context of decrease in rainfallwith a panorama of dryness more intense than normal aridity.

This forecast was fulfilled in the course of the beginning of the century, until reaching the sixth technical report in mid-2021 and completed in March of this year.

The new report, product of the analysis of thousands of research papers, determined 45 regions worldwide with details of the impact of irreversible global warmingsince 41 of them have a positive trend in temperature.

For the region that corresponds to the south of Argentina, the appreciation of general order is that the observed changes are rapid, increasingly intense and unprecedented in thousands of years. High and low temperature records are frequently broken, the drought is increasing with alternating excesses in intensity of unusable and destructive precipitation. The area that suffers dryness would increase and there would be combined effects of hot-dry-wind increasing fires. Greater loss in glaciers and decrease in river flows is to be expected.

* Professor of the Chair of Agricultural Climatology, Faculty of Agriculture, UNco.

Chacareros disoriented with climate change

“Before you could read the behavior of the weather well. When the wind came from one side you knew it was going to rain. If it blew from the other it was cold. Today things changed. We are lost with the new conditions”.

Gustavo Villa is the son of a producersy has his farm in Roca. “I learned to read the weather as a kid, but now everything is changed,” she says. (Photo Andrés Maripe)

who speaks is Gustavo Villa, a producer of pears and apples from Roca. That’s what he answered when Río Negro asked him how he handles his farm with heat waves, hailstorms and late frosts.

“We are throwing out a lot of sunny fruit,” he said. input; and estimated the losses due to high radiation and low quality at 25%.

The plants suffer. They are faced with droughts, stronger sun and high temperatures for several days in a row » Gustavo Villa, producer of Roca

He also mentioned other damages: the lack of size, color and the apple with a watery core (the very mature center). “It will cause us problems when it comes out of the cold because it rots quickly,” she warned.

Son of a family of producers, Gustavo is 44 years old. He works with his father and brother. They manage several hectares that have sprinkler irrigation and anti-hail nets.

When talking about the behavior of the weather, he modestly mentions that “I have learned something from nature”, but he says that now “everything is changed”.

“The plants are suffering a lot. They encounter droughts, stronger sun and high temperatures several days in a row. This summer there were entire weeks with temperatures of 38 to 40 degrees, it’s too much,” he said.

Also the storms are different. “The hailstorms always occurred in mid-December and until the end of January. Today stone is falling in October. You don’t expect it. It’s been three years in a row that this happens,” Villa said.

Referring to excessive heat, he explained that it causes stress to the plants, causes the fruit to become devastated and they have to throw it away due to poor quality.

Villa said he has never seen the pressure on the Williams pear drop as quickly as it has this season. “That made us lose a lot of fruit on the plant, we were not able to remove it due to the low caliber.”

“It didn’t cool down at night”

Cristian Palermo, producer of JJ Gómez agreed that the sunny weather affected a lot and the fruit came forward due to the excessive heat in the first week of January.

“We had problems with the pear due to lack of size and maturity was more advanced. A lot happened with Williams,” said the farmer.

He also mentioned the lack of rain. “When it rains it makes up for the heat. The one with apple had problems with the color. He did not take it because of the lack of cool weather. It did not cool down at night, not good dews or humidity. It is very complicated to produce”.



