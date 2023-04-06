When is it time to buy a house?

According to mom, the decision to buy a house should always be based on individual needs and financial capabilities. There are many considerations that must be considered so that you don’t just buy based on emotion or lust. It takes careful thought and one of them is a trusted developer to avoid fraudulent investments or fraud.

The Damai Putra Group has been in Indonesia for almost 42 years and continues to innovate in collaboration and signing MOUs with domestic and foreign partners. Having the opportunity to gather and iftar together will motivate me so that one day I can have my house, my palace from the Damai Putra Group, which provides residential investment opportunities with benefits for the buyer.

Profitable Residential from Damai Putra Group

Damai Putra Group, a leading and experienced property company in Indonesia which has been established since 1981. And currently Damai Putra Group has created and developed various quality commercial residential areas in Greater Jakarta, East Java and Central Java. Of course, with development that continues to develop and cooperation with various partners, it will provide wider and more profitable opportunities.

As a property company in Indonesia, Damai Putra Group has a wide range of properties, a strong network, making it one of the most admired and recognized property companies in terms of product quality, service, location, excellent design and market segmentation to meet all the needs of Indonesian families. in having quality dream housing and profitable investment.

Because the benefits offered are not only getting comparable prices but with easy access built, convenient facilities and the experience of owning a property that suits your needs will give you time to be even more productive.

Damai Putra Group Expands Partnership and Collaboration, Domestic and International

At the age of 42 in 2023, Damai Putra Group continues to advance, innovate and develop with a spirit of partnership and collaboration which is an important key in realizing the company’s vision of Damai Putra Group.

In 2023, Damai Putra Group, in addition to launching various new housing products, developments within the area, which include adding public and commercial space facilities, repairing roads, drains, opening new roads and constructing road gates.

Apart from that, this year, especially in March, Damai Putra Group has carried out 3 ceremonies simultaneously in collaboration with various partners both in Indonesia and abroad, which started on March 2 2023, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed. between Damai Putra Group and Santika Indonesia Hotels & Resort for the construction of Kampi Hotel in Kota Harapan Indah Bekasi.

And the signing of the MoU was attended by high-ranking officials of the Damai Putra Group, including Benny Gunawan (Chairman of the Damai Putra Group), Widiastuti Angka Wijaya and Caesar Joey Chong (Managing Director of the Damai Putra Group) and Johanes Widjaja and L. Sudarsana (GM Corporate Business Development) also attended by Sales Marketing Santika Indonesia Hotel & Resort.

Complemented, the signing of the MoU in collaboration to share business opportunities in Kota Harapan Indah continued on March 9, 2023 located at Glad Hotel & Resort Seoul South Korea between Damai Putra Group and Korea Overseas Infrastructure and Urban Development Corporation (KIND), which was attended by Caesar Joey Choong (Managing Director of Damai Putra Group) and Byung Chul Won (Executive Deputy President of KIND) also witnessed by the Governor of West Java, Ridwan Kamil.

At the end of March 2023 (29/03), at Mega Office Park Kota Harapan Indah, Damai Putra signed an MoU with a company from Switzerland International Workplace Group (IWG) related to Service Office facilities where these facilities are made to provide flexible office space in the Kota Harapan Indah area and surrounding Bekasi.

In addition to establishing partnerships, the spirit of collaboration was also promoted by the Damai Putra Group, which collaborated with relevant government agency stakeholders in the development of the Catha Rempoa residential area project.

Media & Blogger Gathering, Greetings and Iftar Dinner

Mamih had the opportunity to directly meet and greet other Blogger friends and several media who participated in the Media & Blogger Gathering with the Damai Putra Group as well as breaking the fast together.

Of course it was kindly opened with remarks from Monique Hardjoko, GM Corporate Marketing Communication Damai Putra Group and Hadi Putra as GM Sales Damai Putra Group.

“In 2023, for Damai Putra Group, something is a little different because this year is the year for Damai Putra Group’s infrastructure, where in particular one of our areas, located in Kota Harapan Indah Bekasi, focuses more on residential development within the area. and there will be a lot of progress that will be completed in 2023 and will open a new gate that will go directly from Kota Harapan Indah to Jakarta”.

said Monique Hardjoko, GM of the Damai Putra Group’s Corporate Marketing Communication.

I am very grateful that the issue of the world economic recession has not affected the Indonesian economy, and the development of the economy seems to be getting better, this can be seen from the Government’s attention, especially in the East Jakarta area with the construction of 2 toll gates and the Damai Putra Group as a developer who is very enthusiastic in supporting economic development Indonesia is better and the productive sector has recovered. And in 2023 there will also be a series of agendas for Damai Putra for regional development and partnerships and collaborations.” Said Hadi Putra, GM Sales of Damai Putra Group

Damai Putra Group’s newest residence with modern and complete facilities

Damai Putra Group as a well-known property developer in Indonesia continues to develop quality residential areas for all the housing needs of Indonesian families, this is proven by the fact that every year Damai Putra Group always launches its newest property products today, including:

1. Catha Rempoa

Which is an exclusive townhouse, which has a modern design concept and comfortable green open spaces for its residents. Located in a strategic area in South Tangerang, precisely on Jalan Jambu, East Ciputat which is close to various facilities and easy, fast access connected to public transportation, not only that Catha Rempoa is equipped with various facilities, including Autmatic Boom Gate, Private Smimming Pool, Private Futsal Court & Playground and Public Spaces.

2. Cluster Nismara

Which is located in the CBD commercial area of ​​Kota Harapan Bekasi, has 10 facilities in the cluster, namely Automatic Boom Gate, System, Amphitheater & Community Hall, Private Lake, Viewing Deck, Basketball Court, Children Playground, Green Belt, Co-working Space, Outdoor Gym and Jogging Track

3. Sayana Apartment

Located in the CBD of Kota Harapan Bekasi, this apartment is equipped with various luxurious and complete apartment facilities that can provide comfortable living to accommodate the needs of its residents. The following facilities are provided, namely Sky Garden/ Sayana Prak, Infinity Pool, Gym/ Fitness Center, Basketball Court, Club House, and a roofed area. And the Sayana Apartment project is a joint venture between Damai Putra Group and Nishitetsu Group Japan

Wow, so it feels like to have a residence from the Damai Putra Group, well, of course, it has trusted credibility too and is quite promising. In general, if financial conditions are stable and the real estate market is favorable, then it is a good time to buy a home. However, the decision to buy a home should always be based on individual needs and capabilities.

The point is, if you already have the funds and you can consider the important parts related to housing, considerations such as location, access, facilities, space requirements, privacy, administrative processes, methods of payment, and developers.

So if anyone wants to add or share related to owning a house, that’s totally fine.