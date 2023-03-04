On March 2, jointly produced by Damai Mailive, Fairchild International, Poly Theater Company, Zheng Yunlong Workshop, and Doudou Hope Culture, the stage play “Magic Moment” co-produced by Fairchild Drama and Damai “Of course there is drama” was officially announced Li Ren, director of the National Theater of China, will join hands with Huang Hong, Zheng Yunlong, Yan Nan, Zong Juntao, Wang Yadi, Huang Zhaohan, Zhang Shiman, Jin Jin and many other outstanding drama actors to create a sincere work about chasing dreams .

According to reports, the stage play “Magic Moment” is adapted from Mitani Koki’s classic work. The story it tells takes place in a small seaside town. The hotel manager Bingoto has an affair with the mistress of the town’s gang leader Tianyan. In order to survive, Bei Houdeng lied that he could bring the legendary killer that President Tianyan was looking for back to the gang, but he found nothing when the deadline was approaching. At the critical moment, Bin Goto accidentally met the unknown third-rate actor Murata Taiki on the shooting scene, so he pretended to be a director and “invited” Murata Taiki to appear in his film. And Taiki Murata, who was “invited” to play the leading role for the first time, began to go all out to create the killer role in order to repay the “favor of knowing you” of Bi Houdeng. Bigoto originally thought that he could get away with it in this way, but he didn’t want a series of situations to arise, and things became more and more out of control, developing in a direction that no one expected…

According to the newly released cast, Zheng Yunlong and Yan Nan will play the protagonist Murata Taiki in the stage play “Magic Moment”,

Zong Juntao and Wang Yadi will star in the backup, Huang Zhaohan will star in Natsuko Kama, Zhang Shiman and Jin Jin will star in Mari Takachiho, and Huang Hong will be specially invited to star in Konosuke Tenshio. It is worth mentioning that this play is also the reunion of leading actors Huang Hong, Zheng Yunlong, Yan Nan, and Huang Zhaohan after the Chinese version of the stage play “Frankenstein”, and the reunion of Zheng Yunlong’s drama “De Ling and Empress Dowager Cixi”. ” and the Chinese version of the stage play “Frankenstein” is the third collaboration with Damai. This time, Zheng Yunlong will challenge the comedy role for the first time and successfully unlock the identity of the stage play producer.

In addition, in terms of the main creation, Li Ren will serve as the screenwriter and director of the stage play “Magic Moment”, Shen Li will be in charge of the stage design, and specially invited star Huang Hong will also serve as the artistic director of the play.

Li Jing, head of Damai’s “Of course there is drama” label, said: “As the first work of the “Master of Comedy” series launched in 2023 by “Of course there is drama”, the stage play “Magic Moment” is the label’s “creation for young people that belongs to us”. The contemporary classics of the repertoire are under the tenet of making another effort. As far as the play itself is concerned, the original author Yuki Mitani is a master of structural comedy. This work is also a boutique and classic production of structural comedy, which is both dramatic and ideological. It is presented to The audience is not only attracted by the various ironic reversals throughout the story, but also by the protagonist Murata Taiki’s perseverance and unremitting persistence in acting dreams. At the same time, we are also very honored to be able to join hands with Li Ren, Shen Li and Huang Hong again , Zheng Yunlong, Yan Nan, Huang Zhaohan and other excellent drama creators and actors are based on the good foundation of cooperation and the tacit understanding of creation in multiple projects before. We are very much looking forward to working with them this time to complete the new drama The purpose is to explore and try, to bring different surprises and experiences to the audience.”

“Of course there is drama” was established in 2021. It is a drama label under Damai Mailive. It focuses on three major categories of drama, musicals, and immersive dramas. Zhe Luo or Salad”, the Chinese version of the stage play “Frankenstein”, the drama “Skins”, the musical “I’m Waiting for You at the End of Time”, the immersive interactive drama “Money World” Beijing version “Open Now”, the drama “Single Ning” and many other high-quality drama works with both box office and word of mouth. In 2023, “Of course there is drama” will continue to increase content construction. Currently, “Open Now” is performing in Damai’s first new performing arts space, Damai New Space. The label’s new self-produced musical “The Portrait of Dorian Gray”, which was officially announced by the label a few days ago, will also be held from March 3rd to March On the 12th, it ushered in its premiere in China.

It is reported that the stage play “Magic Hour” will be staged in Shanghai, Beijing and other cities this year.