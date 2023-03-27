Listen to the audio version of the article

The next one will be that of the first centenary of the company, founded in Valenza Po in 1924. The Damiani group is preparing for this important event by closing, on March 31, an excellent 2022-23 balance sheet: consolidated revenues, in fact, were higher to 300 million, a double-digit increase compared to the previous year, which closed with 238 million euros (+69% compared to 2021-22).

«“The year 22/23 will end shortly with particularly positive results confirming the strong appreciation obtained by our products and our brands – commented Guido Grassi Damiani, president of the group -. Results obtained thanks to the effectiveness of our strategies and above all with the commitment of our excellent collaborators to whom we extend our heartfelt thanks. Despite a general situation still conditioned by elements of uncertainty, these results allow us to look to the future with optimism and to continue investing in the further development of distribution and in the strengthening of our manufacturing”.

Guido Grassi Damiani

In addition to the Damiani brand, the group, which also includes Salvini, Bliss, Rocca 1794, Calderoni and Venini, also took over two historic jewelers in 2022, Zimmitti in Syracuse and Floris Coroneo in Sardinia, and invested in the tailer LuisaViaRoma. On the retail front, it has strengthened its presence in the crucial Asian area: the first Damiani-directed boutique in Taiwan was inaugurated last October, at the Regent Galleria in Taipei, accompanied by various openings in Korea. But two of the most important future retail projects are returning to Italy, to Milan to be precise, with the new Salvini store in Piazza Duomo and a space in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II.

During the year, the group also continued to invest heavily in human resources, hiring and including 250 new profiles in training courses, around 70% of whom were women. Meanwhile, the start of the works is scheduled for the summer which will transform the 12 square meters of the former Palafiere di Valenza, purchased by the group in 2019, into the new factory, which when fully operational will host 500 goldsmiths. Trained also in the Damiani Academy, the training course program launched in 2016.