«It is very gratifying to see that our strategies are working»: in the words of Guido Grassi Damiani, president of the family group, there is satisfaction and optimism. Merit of the data contained in the financial statements for the 2021-22 financial year, closed on March 31 and just approved: revenues amounted to 238 million euros, an increase of 69% compared to the previous year, a figure that exceeds the values pre-Covid, driven above all by the excellent performance of sales in the retail network, which rose by 82%. Ebitda stood at 41 million, also up sharply, and made it possible to record a profit of 25 million, “which we decided not to put as a dividend, but to allocate to support our future growth”, underlines Damiani .

Guido Grassi Damiani, president of the Damiani group

Investments in which the group, ready to celebrate its first century of solid existence in the goldsmith district of Valenza in two years and which includes the brands Damiani, Salvini, Bliss, Rocca 1794, Calderoni and Venini, has already been generous in recent months: first of all with the acquisition of two historic jewelers, Zimmitti in Syracuse and Floris Coroneo in Sardinia, but also by taking over a share of the e-retailer LuisaViaRoma, strengthening partnerships such as the one with Rinascente and opening new stores, especially in the Asian area, which for the group is crucial.

«We are growing in all our markets – explains the president -. Italy remains the first country for us, but it is Asia where we have concentrated the most: compared to other areas, in fact, in Asia the consumer is very sophisticated, particularly appreciating quality, design, the values ​​of made in Italy and the history of companies, all characteristics that belong to us ». Damiani has just opened a new branch in Taiwan and plans a new directly operated store, and recently opened a new boutique in Taipei, after two major openings in Korea. In the strategy for the immediate future there is also the relaunch of Salvini, a brand born in the Eighties, which will soon have a flagship on Piazza Duomo in Milan: “In our portfolio it was already the youngest and most accessible brand, and now we want to emphasize this positioning, addressing dynamic consumers, attentive to change, who love new things and buy a jewel for themselves, as if it were a bag or a pair of shoes ».

With these premises, the prospects for the next year are also very good: «In the first months we are already growing with an important double figure. For this year we are cautiously optimistic, certainly we cannot ignore the expensive energy and the geo-political situation which also has consequences on supplies. However, we can plan our activities with serenity, also thanks to the delisting (completed in 2019, ndr), which allows us to develop medium-long term strategies. And we could grow even more if we had more resources, since we can’t fulfill all orders. For this we want to hire about 400 people in the next few years ».

Many will be trained in the Damiani Academy, which in the last edition allowed to hire 162 people, of which 67% women, and which will become a perennial project. But the group could also pursue other paths: “We do not exclude also taking over companies upstream of the supply chain, with people already trained to be included in the company”, continues Damiani -. In recent months, finding new staff has become a problem that has never occurred before. I believe there are many reasons, starting with the fact that with the pandemic many companies have laid off staff, who have found new jobs in the meantime. But we must also consider the important increase in the brands that come to produce in our district, because they recognize the very high quality. For our part, we are a family company that values ​​its collaborators a lot – concludes the president -: also for this reason, after these years of pandemic in which we have asked for a particular commitment, we have decided to give them an extraordinary prize ».