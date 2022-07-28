Listen to the audio version of the article

Italian tailoring talks about excellence that is often unknown, sometimes even misunderstood. With competition now with no holds barred, including those below the belt. In digital communication, an obsessive flood of brands, slogans, exclusive uniqueness and unsurpassed specialties. All a boundless flourishing of handcrafted, bespoke, tailored, made in Italy invoices from start to finish. This is not always the case. Especially for a cult object for fans: the tie. At the bottom, a strip of colored fabric. In reality, a boundless world. The gaze, if it wishes, can grasp and scrutinize its strengths and weaknesses. Lights, cut, body, elegance, taste, value. Substance and appearance are not so easy to distinguish. But then the eye gets used to it. Become an expert. Deception becomes difficult. Quality can be recognized in a moment or so.

Damiano Presta

Almost indecipherable mechanisms

The visit to the Roman shop of Damiano Presta, master tie tailor for many decades, opens the mind. Born in 1967, Presta is from Torano Castello, less than 5 thousand souls in the province of Cosenza. After graduating, almost by chance, he began working as a representative for the largest world houses in the sector: Louis Vuitton, Ferragamo, Brioni, Ralph Lauren, Valentino, Fendi, Trussardi. When the crisis was an unthinkable concept, a continuous travel and knowledge in Italy, in the world. Years full of hope and enthusiasm. Passion begins to vibrate. It overwhelms him. Until you reach a courage that borders on madness.

Challenge to the edge of unconsciousness

Like a little David against many, too many Goliaths, at the end of 2010 Presta decides to change course and land in his own workshop of ties, made by him and his workers. Right there, in Torano Castello. He abandons the productions at breakneck speed for the big names, orders of thousands and thousands of ties a year. All the newly released ones, signed with his name, from that moment face the open sea of ​​a sometimes very tough market. Impossible but incessant challenge, tenacious and obstinate as only a Calabrian can face. Even today, every week, the maestro shuttles between Rome in the shop in via Cola di Rienzo 203, from Tuesday to Friday, and back to the province of Cosenza.

A special line for Berlusconi

About a week ago the “Damiano Presta for Silvio Berlusconi” line was launched. For over ten years, the former prime minister has been supplying, wearing and giving away Presta ties on an exclusive basis. Now a collection with a dedicated label and the highest level of quality is born. Current affairs, government crisis and political elections, there is everything for the sartorial novelty, but it is a coincidence. A visit to via Cola di Rienzo, on the other hand, turns out to be an illuminating glimpse into the world of ties. The discovery and the wonder of a sui generis tailoring garment more than ever. With a special beauty: made of balance, solidity, details. Imperfect smudges or imperfections. With his irrepressible Calabrian accent, he will tell you the truths and secrets of the object.

Traditions and identities to defend

Like using silks from China. Too many do. Instead, he has always made use of the historical and famous ones of Como: Mantero, Isa, Ghioldi, Ratti. He proudly uses Gutermann thread, the best. The flagship of him is the “seven folds” model. Handmade, one by one, in each step, except the one required for the sewing machine. The cut of the silk, always by hand, is only at 45 °: the final result, symmetries and centering in the design are impeccable. Maniac of perfection, at the end he checks them one by one: one defect is enough to discard them. His muse, he writes on the site, was the writer Elsa Morante with her famous phrase «The tie is the last bridge between man and fantasy. The last gap between man and barbarism ». A shock.