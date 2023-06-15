Dams return to the service of the country

In recent days, the National Government made a decision of great importance and success: The Comahue hydroelectric complex, granted to international groups in the 1990s, will once again be maintained and operated by the National State. It should be remembered that the construction and operation of said Complex was carried out by the state company Hidronor, until its liquidation and subsequent concession of the assets.

This decision strengthens state participation in the generation of an essential input and strategic for the equitable development of Argentines such as electric power.

We must bear in mind that this decision has an impact not only on the production of electricity, but also (and more importantly) on water resource management. It must be taken into account that the area of ​​the Alto Valle de Río Negro constitutes the most extensive irrigated productive area in the country. Sovereignty over the availability and management of water is extremely strategic for the present and future.

Even more so when extravagant proposals appear to cede water policy to foreign companies with interests that have nothing to do with sustainable and equitable human development that should prevail in the planning of these policies. Specifically In Río Negro, progress is being made with the Israeli company Mekorot to develop a water management plan, as if in Río Negro we did not have institutions and professionals with knowledge and fundamentally interested in the sustainable development with equity that our country requires.

From now on it will be necessary to determine, among other aspects, what destination will be given to the income generated by the production of energy from the Complex. We understand that it is essential that the funds generated be used to finance the continuity of the hydroelectricity development program in Patagonia, in all its planning, project and construction stages of new ventures.

In this sense, we have exposed it many times The expansion of the surface with access to water is a priority for Río Negro through the implementation of water use that discharges a small flow of the Limay from Arroyito to San Antonio Oeste, constituting a source of population roots in rural areas, up to a internal waterway and ultimately a work that allows the integration of the largest and most abandoned region of the province development a little less unfair and more harmonious.

It is a project approved by Law 3078/96 and revised in 1979 / 1984 / 1986 / 1991, updated and modeled by the National University of Comahue, which awaits its implementation to the extent that a political decision as firm and clear as the one that today I take the Presidency of the Nation, apply the mechanisms and resources to do so.

It will also be important to move in coordination with the Provinces, which are the holders of the water resource.

In this sense, we understand that it is necessary to open negotiations between the Nation and the Provinces to achieve synergy in the development of the activity.

There is much to discuss and much to agree on, but never lose sight of the fact that what is essential and transcendent is that Argentines, as a whole, we will redefine our management of Comahue’s water and energy resources.

* Former deputy of the Nation. Former candidate for governor for the Vamos con Todos Front.



