Dan Croll releases music video for ‘Fools’ | Niche Music

Los Angeles, California-based singer-songwriter Dan Croll has released the music video for the title track from his new album “Fools” released on May 19th from Communion Records!

Produced by Thomas Bryson-King.

Co-produced by Matthew E. White (Natalie Prass, Flo Morrissey, Slow Club) and featuring Spacebomb Records’ strongest house band led by him.

Five years have passed since I left Liverpool and moved to sunny Los Angeles. Combined with the social events that happened during that time and the changes in his sound, this album is pretty good.

Compared to his past works, the production of works with the above-mentioned Richmond people, which probably started after he moved, is now the most fitting, and I hope that those who often listened to his music in the first half of the 2010s will be able to listen to his music again. I have a feeling it will be a trigger.

