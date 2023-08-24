Dancing Bachata: Chayanne Makes a Triumphant Return to Latin Airplay Charts with New Song

Puerto Rican singer Chayanne has made a triumphant return to the music charts with his latest release, “Dancing bachata.” The song and accompanying music video, which showcase Chayanne’s versatility as an artist, have been met with widespread acclaim.

Written by Chayanne, Andy Clay, Cruz Felipe, Yasmil Marrufo, and Mario Alberto Cáceres Pacheo, “Dancing bachata” marks a departure from Chayanne’s usual style, incorporating the romantic rhythms of bachata. The song has been described as a perfect blend of dance and love, inviting listeners to hit the dance floor while simultaneously falling in love.

The track was made available on all major digital music platforms and quickly gained popularity, leading to Chayanne’s return to the top of Billboard’s “Latin Airplay” chart. This achievement holds significant significance for the Puerto Rican artist, as it marks his first number one hit in Latin music in 16 years. Chayanne previously held the top spot in March 2007 with his song “If we had little time.”

Expressing his gratitude for the public’s support, Chayanne stated, “The support that the public is giving me excites me and represents a lot to me.” He also added that maintaining popularity and connecting with new generations is one of the most beautiful challenges he has faced in his career.

Chayanne shared the news of his chart-topping success on social media, urging fans to join him in a celebration. He proposed a challenge, encouraging fans to use the song on TikTok and reach 650 thousand uses. If successful, Chayanne promised to prepare a surprise that would get everyone dancing even more.

“Dancing bachata” will be included in Chayanne’s upcoming studio album. The artist emphasized that he only records what he genuinely likes and feels good about, rather than following trends. He appreciates both bachata and tropical rhythms and ensures that every song on his new album is special.

The official music video for “Dancing bachata” was directed by Katherine Díaz and produced by Guacamaya Films. The video has already amassed over 33 million views on YouTube, further cementing the song’s success.

With over four decades of experience, Chayanne has established himself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, excelling in music, film, and television. With more than 50 million albums sold, he has achieved remarkable success on the radio charts, with over 25 songs appearing on the “Hot Latin Songs” chart. This achievement places him as the fourth artist with the most songs in the chart’s history.

