“Dancing in Spring” performed three times in a row to full performances of the Art Academy Troupe’s business assessment-International Online

From May 19th to 21st, “Dancing in Spring” was staged at the National Center for the Performing Arts.Photo by reporter Fang Fei

As the saying goes, one minute on stage is worth ten years of work off stage, and “Dancing in Spring” shows the audience exactly the “ten years of work” of the dancers. From May 19th to 21st, the China National Opera and Dance Theater “Dancing in Spring” performed three times in a row at the National Center for the Performing Arts, and the venues were sold out. This is the third year that the Dance Theater Company has put business assessment on the stage.

Business assessment is more exciting than dance drama

The performance of “Dancing in Spring” is about 70 minutes long, but the story behind it is very long. Since 2014, theaters have become increasingly aware of the importance of business assessment. As the “national team” of art troupes, the Dance Theater Troupe recruits outstanding graduates and dance elites from all walks of life every year. At first, the business assessment was conducted in the practice room. After being well received by the judges and experts, it was moved to a rehearsal room on the third floor of the theater the following year. On the day of the assessment, more than a hundred actors showed their housekeeping skills, chasing after each other, so exciting.

“During the business assessment, the dancers will have a very intensive display of skills, and they are always challenging their limits.” said Han Baoquan, director of the Chinese Opera and Dance Theater who is in charge of artistic creativity in “Dancing in Spring”. In comparison, dance dramas focus on portraying characters and conflicts. “Actors don’t necessarily need to turn around, and the proportion of difficult scenes is limited.” On some levels, business assessment is even more enjoyable than dance dramas.

In the spring of 2021, the China Opera and Dance Theater tried for the first time to arrange the business assessment of the dance troupe and brought it into the theater, named “Dancing in Spring”. After 40 minutes of ticketing at the Tianqiao Art Center, the two performances were sold out. In 2022, “Dancing in Spring” will continue to be staged at Tianqiao Art Center. This year, “Dancing in Spring” entered the National Center for the Performing Arts.

Fully integrated into the Chinese aesthetic connotation

“At present, this type of performance is relatively rare in the market. Our whole troupe is mobilized to let the audience see our usual training and accept everyone’s inspection.” said Hu Yang, a star dancer of the China Opera and Dance Theater. The prelude kicked off, and under the dim light, the dancers came on stage one by one, stretching and warming up, and doing the simplest basic skills. More and more people gathered on the stage, like a trickle converging into an ocean. Following the clues of the artistic conception of “Spring”, the five chapters of “Walking in the Spring”, “Treading the Spring Breeze”, “Over the Spring Mountain”, “Walking the Spring River” and “Dancing in the Spring” are unfolded in sequence. The word “step” in “Treading the Spring Breeze” implies a big kick “Yue” character “Yue” in “Yuechun Mountain” condenses the essence of skill combinations such as exploring the sea, turning over, and jumping, and the use of words is quite clever.

Chinese-style aesthetic implication is filled in every detail of “Dancing in Spring”. In terms of stage presentation, “Dancing in Spring” has always adopted a minimalist freehand style, using large areas of traditional colors such as emerald, ocher, black, and crimson to render the artistic conception. This year, circles and lines, two typical images in Chinese art, are integrated into multimedia images, metaphorizing the rhythm and infinite changes of classical dance.

The music throughout the performance is also quite elegant. Pianist Xue Tingzhe, who served as the composer and music director, wrote about 80% of the original soundtrack for “Dancing in Spring”, and the melody of the ancient song “Autumn Moon on Pinghu” was cleverly adapted.

Demonstrating the Inheritance of Chinese Dance

“Dancing in Spring” is a veritable national feast. It is like a flower that blooms sequentially, each technique is paved layer by layer, and blooms into the later difficult technical demonstrations and dance drama fragments. At the end, “Zhaojun”, “Confucius”, “The Orphan of Zhao”, “Li Bai” and other dance dramas created by China Opera and Dance Theater in recent years will be presented one by one. It clearly shows to the audience that every popular “popular style” comes from the repetition, persistence and tempering of the dancers for several years. At the final curtain call, from young people who joined the troupe in 2022 to the famous dancer Shan Chong who joined the troupe in 1991, about 110 actors from the dance troupe all came on stage. Their figures silently told the torch of Chinese dance inheritance.

“My most direct feeling is that it is enjoyable and moving.” The audience Ms. Zhou said that after the performance of “Dancing in Spring” on May 20, she participated in the signing activity of the main creator and leading actor. Theater East Café is lined up to West Café. Some foreign audiences told Han Baoquan that they “saw the real oriental beauty” in “Dancing in Spring”, the unique delicacy and rhythm of Chinese classical dance, so different from the ballet they are familiar with, it is unforgettable.

“In the contemporary context, “Dancing in Spring” may have found a way to let the world understand Chinese stories and Chinese culture.” As literary and art workers, Han Baoquan and all the cast and crew feel a heavy responsibility, and they have set their sights on Investing in the future, “We hope that “Dancing in Spring” will continue forever, and more people will join us in searching.” (Reporter Gao Qian)