[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 08, 2023]Blessed are audiences in more than 180 cities on five continents around the world! After months of rehearsals, Shen Yun Performing Arts is now on tour! The three dancers, who are also Shen Yun performers, are also embarking on a new adventure… They will share the secrets of how to overcome stage fright; Baoyuan, who has participated in Shen Yun performances for 15 years, also revealed the reasons for her continued persistence.

Shen Yun Performing Arts’ 2023 global tour is officially launched! This year’s lineup is even bigger, with a total of eight troupes touring in more than 180 cities on five continents at the same time, bringing a series of new exciting performances to audiences all over the world! As a member of Shen Yun, the dancers of the Three Musketeers are about to embark on a new adventure after a series of intensive rehearsals… They will share the secrets of how to overcome stage fright as world-class professional dancers, and at the same time Baoyuan, who has participated in Shen Yun performances for 15 years, also revealed the reason for her perseverance.

Clean World: https://www.ganjingworld.com/zh-TW/channel/uKDuVZFTkSNei

Welcome to learn more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/3MusketeersUSA/

IG： https://www.instagram.com/3musketeersus/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/3MusketeersUS/

(Editor in charge: Wang Xinyu)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2023/01/08/a103619913.html