It is a key step for tourists, workers, truckers and travelers. Day by day they circulate to the south, to the Alto Valle or the Andean region, from Buenos Aires and vice versa. The National Route 152 of La Pampa, is the shortest way to and from Río Negro, but Complaints multiply because “it is in pieces” in the vicinity of the Lihué Calel National Park, according to those who circulate. On the road you have to watch over your tires and slowing down is essential to avoid incidents.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



There is a field of craters almost 70 kilometers long. RIO NEGRO relieved up to 15 potholes in 100 meters, in the most compromised sectors. Truckers who know the territory directly deviate along the shoulder before passing with heavy loads through the wells, which measure up to two square meters in area. The wells grow and multiply with each rain.

Heavy traffic circulates at all hours from the north and center of the country. There are sections where the shoulder is the only way to advance. Photo: Alejandro Carnevale

“It is in pieces. Sometimes they cover the potholes, but on a rainy day with the traffic there is; you see it as if nothing had been done. She is breaking down” La Pampa worker on National Route 152

It is that Route 152, highly traveled throughout the year, is deteriorated in the section from kilometer 70 to 150. The most complicated area is the one that goes from the El Carancho area to the area of ​​the Lihué Calel National Park.. It has heavy truck traffic and there is a presence of loose animals. Due to the lack of maintenance it is in an almost impassable state. Billboards and signs confirm this: drive with caution.

On this national route is not only located the town of Puelches, the geographical center of Argentina, but constitutes a corridor of socioeconomic importance for a wide area, which also closely touches the regional tourist corridor. It is a strategic transit point from the central zone of the country (Córdoba, San Luis and Northwest) to the Alto Valle del Río Negro and also from the central and northern zone to tourist spots such as Bariloche and Siete Lagos.

In addition, it is part of the Corridor “D” of Latin American Integration (Buenos Aires – Santa Rosa – Neuquén – Villa La Angostura – Puyehue) and the Tourist Corridor of La Pampa.

The craters on the causeway measure up to two square meters in area and about 10 centimeters deep. Photo: Alejandro Carnevale

A crew of National Highway operators of the La Pampa district carry out maintenance work on a daily basisgrass cutting, fire breaks and potholes, minor works on the route that has a total distance of 290 kilometers.

As this medium was able to know, it is a group of sseven people who are in charge of the tasks in 200 kilometers on both sides of the route and they assure that there are few personnel of the national organization dedicated to that district. The scarcity of human and material resources to work would also affect daily tasks.

reported accidents

National Highway sources warned that road incidents of all kinds were reported in that area. Because of the human factor, but also because of the state of the route. “There were accidents, rollovers; for dodging potholes and people have even died,” they said. “Every time there is an accident, people come to do a survey”, and thus the story of a work that never starts begins again.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



three construction projects

“Politically they always say that works are going to be done, but no,” said another witness of the daily reality of Route 152. RIO NEGRO consulted the 21st National Highway District on the causes of this situation and the works involved. There are currently three projects planned for this national route that connects La Pampa with the Río Negro border, but none are underway.

one is the reconstruction of National Route 152 and remodeling of the junction with National Route 143 (Stage 1) in the El Carancho and Puelches section with a budget of $376,341,000 as of December 2017. This was a work pre-awarded to the contractor BASAA SA on June 5, 2018 but it was never awarded and that is why the contract fell. tender. Now, the updated budget for January 2022 would be around $2.8 billion.

Usual undulations in the most difficult section, 70 kilometers. Photo: Alexander Carnevale.

On the other hand, is in the folder reconstruction with a new structural package and construction of a bridge over the Chadileuvú-Curacó River (Phase 2) El Carancho-Puelches section. This is in the process of approval in the district, with an approximate amount of $3,000 million.

Third, there is the recovery and maintenance contract for National Route No. 143 and 152 in bidding (published) for $7,099 million and the opening is in April 2023. Depending on the section, between 1,290 and 1,900 vehicles pass through there per day.

It affects the economies

“It is essential and a priority for the current planning of the district, the bidding and subsequent execution of the projected works, which They will significantly strengthen not only the safe transit of the region, but also the development of their economies.” said the district chief, engineer Martín Izaguirre, who made a historical tour of the efforts and work commitments made in recent years.

From the Projects and Road Engineering Division, they assured that they are working on progress for the execution of the mentioned projects, as well as for National Route No. 232.

“The intention from the district is to carry out a basic work and reconstruction project, due to the deterioration of the route. And once the survey is complete, the information will be processed to carry out a meshing and 3D modeling, with all the surveyed coordinates, and from that the geometric design of the entire route is elaborated, a kickoff for a new work project”, they assured in a official report sent to this medium after the consultation.

Roads not only reports the deterioration, but wishes “Have a good trip”. Photo: Alexander Carnevale.

It is essential and a priority for the current planning of the district, the bidding and execution of the projected works” Martin Izaguirre, head of the La Pampa National Highway district

The “non-approval of the 2022 Budget” affected

“The non-approval of the 2022 National Budget caused serious inconveniences”launched from the 21st district of the National Highway, which is led by Martín Izaguirre.

Consulted by RIO NEGRO, the official remarked that “(during the management of the previous national government) there was no planning like the one required by the National Highway” and revealed: “We are in debt for a long time on the national routes of La Pampa”.

He explained that construction projects such as the one for Route 152 had to be activated, which had been tendered in 2018 and was never awarded, on the grounds of the time elapsed and its interference in the cost of the work. “Today we are executing projects that were not done,” he said.

In September 2022, they sent to Casa Central the resurfacing project for national routes No. 152 and 143 (Padre Buodo to Chacharramendi section) to proceed with the tender. n February of this year, Izaguirre held a meeting with the general administrator Gustavo Arrieta, the governor of La Pampa, Sergio Ziliotto and the Executive Manager of Communication and Policy Federico Stiz and the opening date of the bidding was established for April 2023.

In the two sections from Paraje El Carancho to Puelches, The execution of the following works is planned within a period of 18 months: demolition and removal of the asphalt pavement (with the remodeling of the intersection with Route 43, the current basic work will also be demolished), soil movement, construction of bases, carpet, shoulders, lateral containment system, concrete curbs, among others.

The history of a route that is more than 80 years old

Photo: Alejandro Carnevale



Construction of National Route 152 began in 1938 and was completed in 1941, 82 years ago . Its route crosses the Province of La Pampa in a Northeast – Southwest direction, having its origin in the Padre Ángel Buodo area located at the intersection with National Route 35, and its end on the border with the Province of Río Negro, in the Casa de Piedra dam, located on the Colorado River. It has continuity through Provincial Route No. 6 that connects it with National Route No. 22 near the city of General Roca, the second most important in Río Negro.

The old trace of route 152 deviated from the current one at km 196 and headed south along the current Provincial Route 106 to Gobernador Duval in a stretch of 75 kilometers and, crossing the Colorado River, it ran 40 km through the Province of Río Negro until the junction with National Route 22 in Chelforó.

In 1951 the paving work between Valle Argentino (currently Padre Buodo) and General Acha was completed. In 1970 the road was paved from Valle Argentino to the El Carancho area, at the junction with Provincial Route 21 (current National Route 143) and in the Rio Negro section. In the first half of the 1970s the rest of the route was paved.

This national route constitutes a corridor of socioeconomic importance for the immediate area and for a wide region, by virtue of the different passing traffic flows, mainly cargo and lately as a tourist corridor.

290 kilometers of total route of National Route 152, with southwest orientation (paved).

70 kilometers has the most deteriorated section with undulations and craters, between El Carancho and Lihue Calel.



