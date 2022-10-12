Home Entertainment Dangerous Music Compressor: “Atomic Delicate Dynamic Control” “True Musicality” Masters’ Favorite Bus Compressor – midifan: We focus on computer music
Entertainment

Dangerous Music Compressor: “Atomic Delicate Dynamic Control” “True Musicality” Masters’ Favorite Bus Compressor – midifan: We focus on computer music

by admin
Dangerous Music Compressor: “Atomic Delicate Dynamic Control” “True Musicality” Masters’ Favorite Bus Compressor – midifan: We focus on computer music

Dangerous Music Compressor: “Atomic Delicate Dynamics Control” “True Musicality” Masters’ Favorite Bus Compressor

The “Dangerous Music” company never hides their true intentions: when they set out to design and develop the Dangerous COMPRESSOR, they spent nearly two years figuring out how to adapt to the loudness compression and limiting processing demands of today’s music production.

The “Dangerous Music” company never hides their true intentions:

when they started designing and developingDangerous COMPRESSORit took nearly two years to study how toadaptThe Loudness of Today’s Music ProductionCompression and limit processing requirements

They want to create aBring music to lifemore impact and clarityThe product.

when you use it for compression operations
what it can doMore than just pure compression like other compression products.

as a reachingfeverlevel audio processing equipment
it can be inDoes not affect the vitality of the music itselfcomplete the compression function.

Dangerous COMPRESSORGuiding the way for the future of dynamic processing.



two important properties of

First ColorBoxes(dyeing)Attributes:
Most similar devices on the market will have a significant coloring effect that can even alter the presentation of the sound.

second Transparent Units(Processing Effects/Compression Actions)Attributes;
There are very few devices that want to get significant dynamics processing without any noticeable tweaking.

And Dangerous COMPRESSORWhile realizing the technical points of the latter, it is also possible tonot changingIn the state of the presentation of the original material sound, it is easy to give youCrystal clear compression

See also  "Jurassic World 3" broke the global box office of 900 million US dollars, the total box office of the series is nearly 6 billion - Movie - cnBeta.COM

Also don’t be fooled by this”Transparency” (significant processing effect) word misled, Dangerous COMPRESSORThe result of the processing is not that kind of grand 🧐.

Like other Dangerous devices, it gives you the amount of gain reduction each time you activate it.Powerful lows, textured and detailed mids, and open, captivating highs

Compressors that can guarantee the musicality of the material and have a very obvious processing effect are really rare, and Dangerous COMPRESSORit did.

Also your real musicality

Dangerous COMPRESSORThe processing effect and easy-to-use characteristics provided by it make it suitable for all kinds of sound sources (such as vocals, drums, mix busses…) and various styles (jazz, hip-hop, pop, metal, R&B… ) processing requirements, can easily be competent in recording, mixing or mastering, any compression processing before Automation and equalization processing.

There are very few compressors that are so “all-in-one”.

Those bland vocals go through Dangerous COMPRESSORThe optimized VCA circuit can immediately get an optimized change in the dynamic change of the volume.

– it’s as if your most trusted assistant is staring at the faders, constantly controlling the volume dynamics.

Apart from that, you can use the innerSidechain Equilibrium CurveOptimise sizzling vocals or make bass parts more punchy, or both.

Using the unique Smart Dynamics feature, peak limiting can be effortlessly analogized on the master output without the need for additional digital limiting effects.

When the “SmartDyn” button is pressed, you turn on Dangerous COMPRESSORunique”Dual Slope” (dual slope) detection circuit, allowing you to effectively control faster transient material without sacrificing volume averages.

See also  Xiong Ying·Gaia legend Qiankun·Bi Luo fashion show Qi's three brothers attracted much attention jqknews

Because of this, this function can effectively avoid the phenomenon of pumping in order to obtain large loudness when processing materials with high average volume.

In addition, this function also plays a very good dynamic control role when recording dynamic singers and mixing very lively drum sets, and most users will use this “”SmartDyn“(Smart Dynamic) button is always active (addicted to use).

In addition, you can alsoExternal side chain signal chain inan equalizer so that it acts as aDynamic Equalizeridentity to process the IF.

or willCOMPRESSORAs a dual-mono device, you can even connect two channels in series to obtain more significant compression processing effects.

Dangerous COMPRESSORRealize your bold and creative ideas to solve sound problems. It is not necessary to refer to those old-fashioned traditional practices.

Monday to Friday 10:00-18:00
Mon- Fri   A.M.10:00 – P.M.6:00
Welcome to the store
Welcome to the store for a trial.

You may also like

Prada makes its debut in jewelry in the...

Sapphire: Shaping Harmonics with Waves Cobalt Saphira

The linked version of “QQ Speed ​​Mobile Games”...

Aesthetic medicine, fillers and botox are the most...

iQIYI launched the “Limited Crazy Flower Series”, the...

Former Riot Staff MOBA’s new MOBA “Evercore Heroes”...

What styles to look forward to for the...

British artist Damian Hirst just burned 1,000 of...

In the past, I posted pictures and published...

The company issued a statement admitting that Shinhwa...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy