The “Dangerous Music” company never hides their true intentions: when they set out to design and develop the Dangerous COMPRESSOR, they spent nearly two years figuring out how to adapt to the loudness compression and limiting processing demands of today’s music production.

They want to create aBring music to life，more impact and clarityThe product.

when you use it for compression operations

what it can do More than just pure compression like other compression products.

as a reachingfeverlevel audio processing equipment

it can be in Does not affect the vitality of the music itself complete the compression function.

Dangerous COMPRESSORGuiding the way for the future of dynamic processing.





two important properties of

First ColorBoxes(dyeing)Attributes:

Most similar devices on the market will have a significant coloring effect that can even alter the presentation of the sound.

second Transparent Units(Processing Effects/Compression Actions)Attributes;

There are very few devices that want to get significant dynamics processing without any noticeable tweaking.

And Dangerous COMPRESSORWhile realizing the technical points of the latter, it is also possible tonot changingIn the state of the presentation of the original material sound, it is easy to give youCrystal clear compression。

Also don’t be fooled by this”Transparency” (significant processing effect) word misled, Dangerous COMPRESSORThe result of the processing is not that kind of grand 🧐.

Like other Dangerous devices, it gives you the amount of gain reduction each time you activate it.Powerful lows, textured and detailed mids, and open, captivating highs。

Compressors that can guarantee the musicality of the material and have a very obvious processing effect are really rare, and Dangerous COMPRESSORit did.

Also your real musicality

Dangerous COMPRESSORThe processing effect and easy-to-use characteristics provided by it make it suitable for all kinds of sound sources (such as vocals, drums, mix busses…) and various styles (jazz, hip-hop, pop, metal, R&B… ) processing requirements, can easily be competent in recording, mixing or mastering, any compression processing before Automation and equalization processing.

There are very few compressors that are so “all-in-one”.

Those bland vocals go through Dangerous COMPRESSORThe optimized VCA circuit can immediately get an optimized change in the dynamic change of the volume.

– it’s as if your most trusted assistant is staring at the faders, constantly controlling the volume dynamics.

Apart from that, you can use the innerSidechain Equilibrium CurveOptimise sizzling vocals or make bass parts more punchy, or both.

Using the unique Smart Dynamics feature, peak limiting can be effortlessly analogized on the master output without the need for additional digital limiting effects.

When the “SmartDyn” button is pressed, you turn on Dangerous COMPRESSORunique”Dual Slope” (dual slope) detection circuit, allowing you to effectively control faster transient material without sacrificing volume averages.

Because of this, this function can effectively avoid the phenomenon of pumping in order to obtain large loudness when processing materials with high average volume.

In addition, this function also plays a very good dynamic control role when recording dynamic singers and mixing very lively drum sets, and most users will use this “”SmartDyn“(Smart Dynamic) button is always active (addicted to use).

In addition, you can alsoExternal side chain signal chain inan equalizer so that it acts as aDynamic Equalizeridentity to process the IF.

or willCOMPRESSORAs a dual-mono device, you can even connect two channels in series to obtain more significant compression processing effects.

Dangerous COMPRESSORRealize your bold and creative ideas to solve sound problems. It is not necessary to refer to those old-fashioned traditional practices.

