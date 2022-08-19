Dangerous Music D-BOX+ is a product that has undergone extensive and meticulous secondary design improvements.

Dangerous Music D-BOX+It is a product that has undergone drastic and meticulous secondary design and improvement.

heThe predecessor of the

“Electronic Musician Editor’s Choice”

“Future Music ACE”

“Resolution ”

“TEC”

Major Audio Technology AwardsDangerous Music D-BOX 」。

After ten years of market precipitation, praise and affirmation from users all over the world. Dangerous Music has released a super updated version of D-BOX “D-BOX+」

first，D-BOX+The Summing module has been upgraded to the same quality level as Dangerous Music’s 2BUS+same.

Regarding the “importance” and “how to choose” of Summing, I won’t go into details here. Interested friends can jump to the link below to view related technical articles.

Second， D-BOX+ Equipped with digital-to-analog conversion with amazing sound quality, there are Bluetooth ， USB ， AES/SPDIF Three connection methods

Bluetooth can connect two sets of devices at the same time, iPhone, Android, iPad, computer, etc. Use as a player 。

The above four devices can download the corresponding App for remote control D-BOX+ All functions on the panel!

The back USB input interface you can put D-Box+ As your computer’s audio output, Mac Os are Plug and play, no driver 。



Bluetooth and USB connection methods Very handy for back-and-forth comparisons when playing DAW and streaming platform music reference.

Third point:By long pressing D-Box+ The Set Up buttons (USB and AES/SPDIF) on the Enter settings to select individual/combination mode。

After flashing the marquee for a while, you can light up the buttons in the three orange boxes of Phones/Ctrl Room Speakers respectively to activate the combination mode of the corresponding area. Click Set Up again to exit the setup mode.

With the combo mode you can arbitrarily mix what’s in the singer’s headphones and what’s being monitored in the studio.

At the same time, you can assign the low frequency signal to the third group of Speakers to turn your monitoring system into 2.1 mode.

OK, I have briefly introduced the highlight functions of D-box+, it is absolutely difficult for you toThe same level of monitoring controllerFind such a powerful monster with high-quality digital-to-analog conversion of Summing Bluetooth App remote control combination mode!

Well, I know you guys are looking forward to the quality of his voice, “how to connect” and “detailed explanation”!

Well, about the sound test and, Nanny-level connection and use explanation which I put in the next Dangerous D-box+ in-depth content video.

Stay tuned, Peace Out!

