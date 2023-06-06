Home » Daniel Arsham joins hands with RWB to create a new Porsche 964 modified model “RWBA”
by admin
Daniel Arsham and the legendary Porsche tuner RWB (RAUH-Welt BEGRIFF) collaborated for the first time to create the world‘s first slanted nose Porsche 964 RWB model “RWBA”.

The whole car is replaced with iconic elements such as the RWB wide-body body, the logo on the upper edge of the windshield, and the huge rear wing. The slanted nose is matched with retractable headlights. The exterior part is painted with all-white car paint with metallic silver wheels, and the interior is presented in Arsham Green Pantone.

For the success of this project, Daniel Arsham also came to RWB Japan’s Chiba depot to visit founder Akira Nakai, and entrusted illustrator kia_asamiyART to draw exclusive comics to create momentum.

Daniel Arsham also specifically mentioned that this “RWBA” was inspired by the Japanese street racing tradition (Midnight Club) and car comics such as “Wangan Midnight” and “My Favorite Carrera”.

In addition, with the release of this model, the matching clothing series peripherals have also landed on the shelves of Shibuya 2G. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

