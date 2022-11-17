Tiffany & Co. recently announced that it has once again joined hands with New York contemporary artist Daniel Arsham to present a new Tiffany & Co. x Arsham Studio joint sculpture, as well as a limited edition Tiffany Lock series bracelet. This time, the two parties have created 99 joint sculpture works named “Eroded Tiffany Bronze Padlock”. This work is inspired by the classic padlock from Tiffany’s antique collection library. Different antique styles.

Inside the sculpture, there is a Tiffany & Co. x Arsham Studio joint limited edition Tiffany Lock series bracelet, which is designed to be handcrafted with 18K white gold paved with diamonds and inlaid with one of the “Tiffany Legendary Gems” – Tiffany stone. More than 28 tsavorites shone in emerald green, matching the patina of the sculpture and the palette of Arsham Studio. It is reported that this joint sculpture and limited edition Tiffany Lock series bracelets will be officially sold in designated Tiffany stores around the world from December 1st.