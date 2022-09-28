Home Entertainment Daniel Lee officially replaces Riccardo Tisci as Burberry’s new chief creative officer
Daniel Lee officially replaces Riccardo Tisci as Burberry's new chief creative officer

Daniel Lee officially replaces Riccardo Tisci as Burberry’s new chief creative officer

Burberry has just announced that Daniel Lee will officially succeed Riccardo Tisci as Burberry’s chief creative officer, and will officially join the brand’s London headquarters on October 3, where he will report to the company’s new CEO, Jonathan Akeroyd.

Born and raised in Bradford, England, Daniel Lee is one of the most visible British creative talents among the new generation of designers. He joined Celine in 2012 as Director of Ready-to-Wear and has worked for Maison Margiela, Balenciaga and Donna Karan among others. The résumé that made him an instant hit was undoubtedly his role as creative director of Bottega Veneta from 2018-2021, where Daniel’s talents helped reinvigorate the Italian luxury brand.

Daniel will oversee all Burberry collections in the future, and will present his first runway show under the brand at London Fashion Week in February 2023. Daniel said: “I am honoured to be joining Burberry as Chief Creative Officer. Together with the team, we will write an exciting next chapter for this legendary British luxury brand, continuing its historical legacy and that left at Riccardo Build on that foundation. I’m very excited to be back in London, a city of pioneering creativity that has always inspired me.”

