Trench coats are loosely fitted with faux fur lapels; light coats are deconstructed; and down jackets and bomber jackets are reinterpreted in soft, loose silhouettes.

Inspired by the layered trousers style of the kilt, it is crafted with selected British yarns; the knitted sweater incorporates thick line Aran and diamond patterns, and is matched with British collection elements such as British roses.

Casual footwear draws on the functional designs the label espouses, including heritage-inspired leather and suede rider boots and rubber rain boots. Sneakers are interpreted in enlarged silhouettes; signature square-toe sandals, mules and pumps are slouched in faux fur and shearling.

The new season collection of bags pays tribute to Burberry’s long tradition of outdoor exploration, launching saddle bags and cross-body bags in mellow tones and fabrics, decorated with “b”-shaped buckles. Exquisite details reflect Burberry’s double consideration of aesthetics and functionality.

Fashion show location:

St Agnes Place, Kennington Park, London SE11 4BE Daniel Lee wonderfully captured Burberry’s heritage of outdoor exploration, and creatively displayed the brand’s history in the show space.The show is inspired by Burberry tents from the late 19th century to the early 20th century. The quiet space creates a sense of comfort, as if you are in a warm secret place, free from

outside interference.

Guests of the show:

Actor Jun Ji-hyun, football player Sun Xingmin, rapper 070 Shake, film producer and director Baz Luhrmann, actor Bianca Jagger, actor Bright, music producer Carl Craig, fashion designer Christopher Bailey, DJ and record producer D Double E, singer and Creator Damon Albarn, DJ EZ, Model and Actress Elisa Ikeda, Ballet Dancer Francesca Hayward, Rapper Future, Model Georgia May Jagger, Fashion Designer Grace Wales Bonner, Model and DJ Hank Korsan, DJ Honey Dijon, Singer Jamie xx , actor and model Jason Statham, actor Jimmy Iovine, actor Jodie Comer, musician John Glacier, photographer Juergen Teller, rapper Kano, screenwriter and actor Kunichi Nomura, model Liberty Ross, fashion designer Martine Rose, child star Missy Albarn, Singer-songwriter Molly Moorish Gallagher, musician Moodymann, fashion designer Mowalola Ogunlesi, actress Naomi Ackie, model Naomi Campbell, saxophonist and composer Nubya Garcia, musician Obongjayar, band bassist and vocalist Oliver Sim, footballer Reece James , actor and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, actor Sarah Taibah, actor Sasha Lane, actor Selma Blair, actor Sheila Atim, rapper Shygirl, musician Skepta, rapper Stormzy, artist Sue Webster, actor Vanessa Redgrave, music producer Vegyn, Choreographer Wayne McGregor and swimmer Yusra Mardini.

Note:

Burberry has actively taken relevant measures to reduce the negative impact of fashion shows on the environment and synchronize the brand’s carbon neutrality goals.All materials used in this series are negative

Procurement in a responsible manner, in line with Burberry’s Responsible Sourcing Policy. As a modern British fashion house, Burberry refuses to use fur or exotic leathers.