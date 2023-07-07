Daniel Roseberry: «In high fashion I find the best creative breath and the right rhythm»

Listen to the audio version of the article

He lives in the city historically considered the fashion capital of the world, Paris. And fashion has been Daniel Roseberry’s passion since he was a child. At times, however, he misses his country, the United States: he misses Texas, where he was born in 1985, and above all he misses New York, where he lived and attended the Fashion Institute of Technology, which he left after two years to work with Thom Browne. In ten years Roseberry has contributed a lot to the growth of the brand (today part of the Zegna group), becoming head of design for the Thom Browne women’s and men’s collections. But it is in the heart of Europe that Roseberry seems to have found its creative dimension: called in 2019 by Diego Della Valle to restore the Schiaparelli maison its place in the fashion world, the American designer has just presented his haute couture collection at the Petit Palais fashion, a few dozen unique pieces intended for equally unique customers. Backstage there were also the parents, who had arrived a few hours earlier from Texas: the father is an Anglican pastor, the mother an artist, a petite and agile woman, open to life’s surprises as Americans can be. Backstage and on the catwalk, the Schiaparelli collections designed by the son of surprises reserve many, for the clothes and for the public. But the Roseberry couple seem perfectly at ease, like their son, who escapes from the affectionate post-show tête-à-tête with Cardi B to run and hug his father and mother.

Daniel Roseberry

Haute couture presentations began as private events. Now they are shows similar to those of prêt-à-porter and are amplified in real time by streaming and social networks. What does couture represent for you?

«It is the maximum expression of creativity: I am aware of being able to imagine and give life to unique pieces, thanks to a team of fantastic craftsmen, of whom I feel a bit singer and a bit conductor. At the end of each show the first words and the first toast is with them and for them and I’m even learning to give a short speech in French, even if I don’t know if I can make myself understood, it’s a bit difficult language (laughs) . I also think that every collection must be deeply linked to the moment in which it shows. The connection may not be very clear to those who see it for the first time, but it must be very clear to me, I’m always looking for the Zeitgeist, a German word that we Americans gladly use».

Speaking of zeitgeist, couture is by definition immersed in the moment, unlike ready-to-wear. It’s almost a see now, wear now…

«Exactly: just the time to perfect a dress among those seen in the fashion show on the body of a client and on her personality, which we do in the ateliers of place Vendome, and it is ready to be worn. In fact, the collection seen at the Petit Palais is that of next autumn-winter, while, to be clear, the prêt-à-porter fashion shows in June project spring-summer 2024 and the textile fairs that will take place in Milan and Paris bring even in autumn-winter 2024-2025».

Back to the Zeitgeist: things change much faster today than when the term was invented, between the 18th and 19th centuries. What is the spirit of this “moment in time” and of the collection, apart from the obvious link with art?

“It’s the obsession with power and the display of this obsession. I see many signs of this, think of the American TV series Succession, which is depopulating all over the world. However, everything could change quickly and leave room for another obsession».

Are you saying that haute couture collections risk aging quickly?

“No. And this is precisely the magic of high fashion: there is a link with the moment in which they are born, but at the same time the value of each garment and accessory is, I would say, eternal. Because it comes from the quality of the materials we use and from their history and from the obsessive care used by those who worked on the collection. This intrinsic value, which I even like to think is eternal, is made of craftsmanship. If desired, it can be measured in hours of work, number of sequins or feathers used, meters of fabric used. But the really important part, in fact not measurable, is the spiritual one. I and all the people who work at Schiaparelli put our passion, I would say our soul, into these collections. And I believe that this value, both material and human, is perceived by those who see the clothes and those who wear them».