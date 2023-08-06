Daniel Rossen – Live in Pioneertown & Santa Fe

by Oliver on August 4, 2023 in Live Album

Live in Pioneertown & Santa Fe combines selective excerpts from two concerts performed by Daniel Rossen as part of his fabulous 2022 solo debut You Belong There played in June and September last year.

Remote studio versions of the album (as well as the shared soundtrack Past Lives recently) Rossen is on stage without his Grizzly Bear-Buddy Christopher Bear on the way: a voice, a guitar – and virtuoso technique in front of splendid, postmodern-classic songwriting.

What’s still missing on this recording: so many songs that the 40-year-old performed on tour that one would have liked to have heard preserved.

This also applies because the You Belong There-pieces Unpeopled Space, Shadow in the Frame, Repeat the Pattern and It’s a Passage (apart from a somewhat hurried, sometimes almost urgent but never rushed plucked playing) stay relatively close to the originals, especially for those songs Rossen has borrowed from other musicians or his own band platforms – such as Waterfall, Sleeping Ute or Deep Blue Sea.

In addition to a reminder (in the form of Silent Song, Golden Mile, Return to Form and Saint Nothing), why Silent Hour/ Golden Mile 2012 was such a gem, a few such exclusive excursions still have it (the atmospherically atmospheric captured, but unfortunately, unfortunately, by fading out and fading in, does not hide its compilation character) Live in Pioneertown & Santa Fe done.

Made to Rise especially as an unreleased classic that’s now almost ten years old; stripped into the reduced, intimate context of the solo concerts Department of Eagles-Piece Phantom Other; the outstanding Townes Van Zandt beauty Kathleen; and last but not least, the Paul Brewster cover, acclaimed by a benevolent (but rarely recognizable) audience Kentucky Waltz.

Regardless of any blemishes, the physically released limited edition offers Live in Pioneertown & Santa Fe so still enough damn good reasons not to miss any fan on the record shelf.

Live in Pioneertown & Santa Fe by Daniel Rossen

