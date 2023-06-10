Home » Daniel W. Fletcher 2023 autumn and winter series show officially debut
The British designer brand Daniel W. Fletcher of the same name has recently officially launched the 2024 autumn and winter series at London Fashion Week. He went to the Royal Academy of Art (RCA) “The Fine Rooms” space to hold a big show, showing a solemn temperament, and located in Savile Row. That is, the famous custom suit shop Huntsman, which was filmed in the movie “Kingsman”, collaborated to sing an ode to tailoring craftsmanship and “Quiet luxury” style.

The series named “I Loved You From the Start” includes 9 sets of custom-made suits and 12 sets of ready-to-wear styles, combining historical archives with each other, and realizing the concept of less is more. When the essence of ingenuity is formally dressed, it is revived through modern tailoring, minimalist aesthetics, generous and neat colors, and the exposed marking lines and thread nails are the finishing touch.

Designer Daniel W. Fletcher shared: “When I said I wanted to leave the seams, I thought Huntsman would be very sensitive to my unconventional approach, but that’s not the case. The composition, shoulders, and waist details are not sloppy, this is a real balance, and a new universe is created from the two worlds.” Interested readers may browse the above photo gallery to view more details.

