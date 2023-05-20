Daniela Celis, regretting having sex in the Big Brother house: “It’s a lot”

Daniela Celis is one of the participants of the most recent edition of Big Brother with the highest profile. The young woman, who recently traveled to Brazil with her boyfriend, also a “little brother” Thiago Medina, continues to be in the news due to comments, publications and participation in different television programs.

In this case, the model and influencer spoke with City Magazine and spoke of what he experienced after leaving the house of Big Brother. Also, he stressed that he regrets having shown his intimacy with Thiago within the cycle. And that if she lived the experience again, everything would be different.

“It was crazy when the dimension of all the things that had happened came out,” said Daniela. For the ex-participant, the balance of her time in reality is highly positive. “It is impressive what happened, what generated Big Brother, I can not believe it. It is a monster, ”he defined.

“Inside the house we had no idea what was happening outside. I did not even imagine half of the things that were happening, crazy, ”Celis later commented, who when reviewing her passage through the house commented that there is something that she definitely regrets.

“The truth is that I regret a lot about my time with Thiago at the time, about the issue of sexual relations. I think it’s something I wouldn’t do again. I’ve apologized a million times and I’ll do it again,” he added.

“When I saw the impact it had I said ‘no, guys, it’s a lot.’ For example, I didn’t see that video, I can’t see it, take it out of me,” reflected “Pestañela” from a distance.

