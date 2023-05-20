Home » Daniela Celis, regretting having sex in the Big Brother house: “It’s a lot”
Entertainment

Daniela Celis, regretting having sex in the Big Brother house: “It’s a lot”

by admin
Daniela Celis, regretting having sex in the Big Brother house: “It’s a lot”

Daniela Celis is one of the participants of the most recent edition of Big Brother with the highest profile. The young woman, who recently traveled to Brazil with her boyfriend, also a “little brother” Thiago Medina, continues to be in the news due to comments, publications and participation in different television programs.

In this case, the model and influencer spoke with City Magazine and spoke of what he experienced after leaving the house of Big Brother. Also, he stressed that he regrets having shown his intimacy with Thiago within the cycle. And that if she lived the experience again, everything would be different.

“It was crazy when the dimension of all the things that had happened came out,” said Daniela. For the ex-participant, the balance of her time in reality is highly positive. “It is impressive what happened, what generated Big Brother, I can not believe it. It is a monster, ”he defined.

“Inside the house we had no idea what was happening outside. I did not even imagine half of the things that were happening, crazy, ”Celis later commented, who when reviewing her passage through the house commented that there is something that she definitely regrets.

“The truth is that I regret a lot about my time with Thiago at the time, about the issue of sexual relations. I think it’s something I wouldn’t do again. I’ve apologized a million times and I’ll do it again,” he added.

“When I saw the impact it had I said ‘no, guys, it’s a lot.’ For example, I didn’t see that video, I can’t see it, take it out of me,” reflected “Pestañela” from a distance.

See also  Flying over Turin, high school students tried to fly a plane in the aeronautical culture course

More information

Daniela Celis and Thiago Medina moved in together and showed their house: “Here we are, the pepa is alive”

You may also like

“El Polaco” spoke of Karina’s depression “La Princesita”

Santa Fe: a former leader of the Argentine...

The Mother of Cities opened its doors for...

Dante died of cancer at the age of...

Russia has said it has “total control” in...

Telefe would have defined the future of the...

Córdoba: a freight train derailed

“Ning’an Rumeng” Sudden Withdrawal Suspected CCP’s Retaliation for...

Noses that kill: ‘Floky’ cost a narco missionary...

The UCR of Río Negro will be led...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy