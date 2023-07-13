Home » Daniela from MasterChef suffered an accident in the program but presented herself equal to the return
Daniela from MasterChef suffered an accident in the program but presented herself equal to the return

Daniela suffered an accident while cooking on MasterChef and burned her hand. Despite this, the participant presented herself equal to the return and in an insert she explained: “I like being here and being able to listen to the evolution of the jury because I think that one can get hurt, and you have to keep going and keep trying. I don’t want this to scare me.”

“Dani, how tremendous, it was worse than I imagined,” Wanda Nara told her when she saw her and she explained: “It was… in a hurry I touched the mango that had been in the oven in the distraction of the bullfight, perks of the trade, things that happen in the kitchens”.

“I take it as my gastronomic baptism. All cooks have many scars from cooking, so well… the glass is half full”, the participant added later.

“It is very valuable that with the burn and everything you are presenting your plate, it shows the desire you have and what you want”, Damián Betular marked him after the returns of the jury. Which were generally positive.

