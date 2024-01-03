Danilo Carrera and Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios’ New Year’s Eve Encounter Creates Buzz in Entertainment

The new year brought with it a wave of interest in local entertainment as a video of actor Danilo Carrera with the current Miss Universe, Sheynnis Palacios, began circulating. The two were spotted together in Times Square, New York, where they coincided in welcoming the new year at an event.

Carrera, who moved to Miami in 2023 and signed with Telemundo, spoke about his friendship with Palacios in an interview for Los hackers de la showbiz. According to Carrera, they met at the Miss Universe pageant, where he was one of the presenters, and he was impressed with her preparation and ultimately bet on her to win.

Despite rumors and speculation about a romantic relationship, Carrera made it clear that they are just friends. He emphasized that they had to work together and that Palacios is a “super good presenter” and “super good girl.” He also mentioned that there is a lot of love for him in Nicaragua, where he has made several tours, leading to speculation from fans in the country.

Carrera currently resides in Miami, where he continues to work for Telemundo. The video of the two of them together has sparked curiosity and excitement in the local entertainment scene, leaving fans eager to see what the future holds for the actor and the beauty queen. (AND)

