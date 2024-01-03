Home » Danilo Carrera and Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios’ New Year’s Eve Encounter Creates Buzz in Entertainment
Entertainment

Danilo Carrera and Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios’ New Year’s Eve Encounter Creates Buzz in Entertainment

by admin
Danilo Carrera and Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios’ New Year’s Eve Encounter Creates Buzz in Entertainment

The new year brought with it a wave of interest in local entertainment as a video of actor Danilo Carrera with the current Miss Universe, Sheynnis Palacios, began circulating. The two were spotted together in Times Square, New York, where they coincided in welcoming the new year at an event.

Carrera, who moved to Miami in 2023 and signed with Telemundo, spoke about his friendship with Palacios in an interview for Los hackers de la showbiz. According to Carrera, they met at the Miss Universe pageant, where he was one of the presenters, and he was impressed with her preparation and ultimately bet on her to win.

Despite rumors and speculation about a romantic relationship, Carrera made it clear that they are just friends. He emphasized that they had to work together and that Palacios is a “super good presenter” and “super good girl.” He also mentioned that there is a lot of love for him in Nicaragua, where he has made several tours, leading to speculation from fans in the country.

Carrera currently resides in Miami, where he continues to work for Telemundo. The video of the two of them together has sparked curiosity and excitement in the local entertainment scene, leaving fans eager to see what the future holds for the actor and the beauty queen. (AND)

See also  DR and Sampdoria, the partnership continues

You may also like

Unprecedented Growth: National Performance Market to Reach 73.994...

A person shows up to collect a $1.3...

Movies that Made the Solar Eclipse a Plot...

The country risk fell below 1,200 points amid...

For as long as she can remember, daughter...

Controversy between Capsa and the municipality over the...

Influencer Serrath Becomes Eleventh Eliminated from ‘La Casa...

March is the 10th straight month to be...

Judge congratulated Passerini for the changes in Transportation...

Rosalía Sparks Controversy with Nipple-Baring Outfit: A Fashion...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy