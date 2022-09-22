HAY, the Danish design brand founded by Rolf Hay and Matte Hay in 2002, recently joined hands with Herman Miller to reinterpret the classic works of Charles Eames and Ray Eames, known as “the most influential design duo of the 20th century”, injecting 8 types of furniture. Brand new colors.

The creations of Charles Eames and Ray Eames span the fields of industrial design, furniture design, graphic design, art, film, architecture, etc., and their works are still loved by many people in the industry; and the brand HAY, also jointly founded by the husband and wife, is today Through different aesthetic angles, Fan Ji has developed 7 shades to integrate the future and the past, while retaining the Nordic minimalist style, remodeling the mesh back “Wire Chairs” suitable for outdoor use, and using recyclable plastic waste to make “Molded Plastic Shell Chairs”.

In addition, the iconic “Hang-It-All” hangers, “Wire Base Low Table”, “Universal Base Round Table” and other products also use glass material instead of the original wood, and finally draw emerald green, and Alexander Girard’s 1955. “Jacob’s Coat” textile color, featuring the “Eames Molded Plywood Chair” and the special edition “Eames Sofa Compact”.

As one of the celebrations of HAY’s 20th anniversary, the co-branded furniture items released by Herman Miller are expected to be available in North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and Africa on September 21. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.