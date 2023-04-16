DANKO JONES – are back with a brand new song

The undisputed kings of rock ‘n’ roll, Danko Jones, are back and are resigning as of September 15, 2023 Electric Sounds their brand new 11th studio album!



Formed in Toronto in 1996, the trio has seen and rocked pretty much everything over the past quarter century. Fueled by the spirit of DIY punk rock and inspired by the good, great and grotesque of rock ‘n’ roll, they have steadily garnered a huge international following and have become one of the most acclaimed live bands on the scene. Whether you’re a mainstream radio rock fan or a die-hard metalhead, DANKO JONES but a stone in every rocker’s heart. On their way to the top of Rock Olympus, the band has released ten studio albums to date, creating an incomparable repertoire of classics. From 2002’s Born A Lion to 2003’s insane power-pop follow-up We Sweat Blood to perfecting their 2010 album Below The Belt, DANKO JONES have always managed to hit rock’s sweet spot.

In the last ten years the band has obviously shifted up a few gears. Since frontman Danko and bassist JC teamed up with drummer Rich Knox, the band’s creative fire has burned brighter than ever. Their most recent releases – Fire Music, Wild Cat, A Rock Supreme and Power Trio – have led to even more intense touring and tireless dedication to rock. In the fall of 2023, the Canadians will prove with Electric Sounds that even a global pandemic could not stop Danko Jones. It only made them more unstoppable, as demonstrated today by the album’s debut single, “Guess Who’s Back.”

“Guess Who’s Back isn’t just the lead-off track to our new album Electric Sounds, it’s also the compelling phrase everyone wants to answer – Danko Jones!” Says charismatic frontman Danko. You can now find the brand new Danko Jones song on all digital services, a lyric video for “Guess Who’s Back” has been running here since today:

“Not working for two years really felt like touring rock bands were being turned into pasture,” Danko recalls. “But I think that just fueled us more. We were still able to record and release an album during the pandemic (Power Trio, 2021). We went on tour as soon as we were allowed to. Now that Electric Sounds is being released, it doesn’t feel like we’ve missed anything. During the pandemic we moved away from each other. JC lives in Finland and Rich lives in Prince Edward Island. So the songwriting has changed. We used to come up with ideas day by day in our rehearsal room, but now it’s more about sending files back and forth. However, last summer when we were on tour, we managed to spend a few days working on ideas in a rehearsal room in Berlin. These jams gave rise to the seeds for five songs…”

Five songs have since been expanded into a perfect eleven new Danko Jones songs, and Electric Sounds has an instant classic sound and feel. Danko Jones don’t like to reinvent the wheel, instead the band hones their great craft, and always at full volume!

“I’d like to think that Electric Sounds is consistent with all of our previous albums,” adds Danko. “Over the years we’ve developed a sound and we’re sticking with it. But if you take a closer look and compare it to other albums, I’d say the new record is a bit faster than our other albums. Originally I wanted all the songs to sound like our song Cadillac – sluggish, mid-tempo, heavy and to the point. That idea got lost pretty quickly when we started the writing process. When it comes to the lyrics, we don’t have that much latitude in our sound as far as the themes go. Our songs are usually about us rocking, wanting to rock, enjoying life while rocking, and sometimes I sing about a woman too.”

Electric Sounds was produced by Eric Ratz, and top-class guests such as Tyler Stewart (Barenaked Ladies), Damian Abraham (Fucked Up) and guitarist Daniel Dekay from Canadian thrash legends Exciter also make an appearance on the album. The new Danko Jones album will be available from September 15th, 2023 via AFM Records, pre-orders are now possible!

Electric Sounds Tracklist:

01. Guess Who’s Back

02. Good Time

03. Electric Sounds

04. Get High?

05. Stiff Competition

06. She’s My Baby

07. Eye for an Eye

08. I Like It

09. Let’s Make Out

10. What Goes Around

11. Shake Your City

DANKO JONES Live:

06.05.2023 – NOR – Kopervik / Karmoygeddon Metal Festival

09.05.2023 – ES – Bilbao / Kafe Theater

10.05.2023 – EN – Barcelona / Razzmatazz 2

11.05.2023 – EN – Valenica / Moon

12.05.2023 – EN – Madrid / Copernicus

17.06.2023 – BE – Dessel / Graspop Metal Meeting

22.06.2023 – HU – Budapest / Harley Davidson 120th Celebration

06/23/2023 – CH – Bad Ragaz / Quellrock Open Air

06/24/2023 – DE – Norderstadt / MATCH OPEN AIR, Stadtpark

06/28/2023 – AT – Graz / Stadthalle

15.07.2023 – DE – Bersenbrük / Talge Open Air Festival

21/07/2023 – NOR – Tromsø Bukta / Tromsø Open Air Festival

22.07.2023 – FIN – Laukaa / John Smith Rock Festival

08/02/2023 – CH – Schaffhausen / Stars in Town Festival

05.08.2023 – SWE – Uddevalla / Uport Festival

12.08.2023 – DK – Horsens / Jailbreak Festival, (The Prison)

18.08.2023 – CH – Schwarzsee / Lac Noir Schwarzsee Festival

DANKO JONES are:

Danko Jones – vocals/guitar

John Calabrese – Bass

Rich Knox – Drums

