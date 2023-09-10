DANKO JONES

Electric Sounds

(Power Rock | Rock’N’Roll)

Label: AFM Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 15.09.2023

Rishi James Ganshoo, better known as DANKO JONES, has been solo for 27 years and is a kind of prophet of rock’n’roll and, at least in Europe – in my opinion – one of the most underrated acts in the genre. The Canadian regularly releases really powerful albums and offers live shows where absolutely no one can even begin to stand still.

Now the next and now eleventh work with the title “Electric Sounds” is coming up and it’s really great again! With his incomparable style or mix of hard rock, metal and rock’n’roll, which I like to call power rock, he effortlessly captivates me again this time. Compelling riffs, rhythms that immediately encourage you to tap along – and more – as well as his concise vocal style, the dynamic and grooving title track is immediately convincing.

The friendly Canadian greets us with the words “Gonna smash a thousand guitars tonight” and skilfully sets out the direction. By the time the chorus hits, you no longer know whether you should rock, headbang or dance. The following “Eye For An Eye” is no less fun and VOLBEAT fans should easily get their money’s worth here.

Sure, at Danko you know what you’re getting, the rock’n’wheel isn’t being reinvented here, but it runs and runs and runs. Mister Jones also clearly has fun creating, because the riffs are playful, the solos are full of vigor and fun and you can also feel in his singing that the man loves and lives rock and metal. Of course, as always, there is variety and so in “Get High?” there is not only some glam rock, but also surprising growls.

But no matter what number, Danko Jones (vocals, guitar) and his colleagues John Calabres (bass) and Rich Knox (drums) are creative, clearly have fun and know how to keep things going. The trio rocks with straight-ahead numbers like “Good Time,” the drivingly nasty “Guess Who’s Back,” which makes you smile with the words “…me Mother*ucker,” or the “Shake Your City,” which is somewhat reminiscent of the FOO FIGHTERS “Good, something gone. But the lively “She’s My Baby” also gets your body pumping and makes you smile. All tracks that are made for the stage.

The material on “Electric Sounds” moves forward in keeping with the title and completely foregoes ballads or any quieter moments, ensuring a consistently good time and pumping the adrenaline into every muscle. Whether on a summer convertible ride, in the gym, running, at a party or simply to get going in the morning – an album for every moment. Every song here is a hit!

Tracklist „Electric Sounds“:

1. Guess Who’s Back

2. Good Time

3. Electric Sounds

4. Get High?

5. Stiff Competition

6. She’s My Baby

7. Eye For An Eye

8. I Like It

9. Let’s Make Out

10. What Goes Around

11. Shake Your City

