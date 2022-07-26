Original title: Dapeng directed “Warm” to reveal the trailer of the patch, and joined the group to inspect Huang Bo’s standard. Wang Yibo’s hot boy was not afraid of challenges

Sohu Entertainment News Today, directed by Dapeng, starring Huang Bo and Wang Yibo, Chen Zhixi as the chief producer, and Su Biao and Dapeng screenwriters, the movie “Warm” has a patch trailer exposed! The roles of Huang Bo and Wang Yibo were exposed for the first time. A dance troupe leader with a strong personality met a hot boy who was sincere and willing to endure hardships. In just 15 seconds, the two of them came and went between me, which instantly ignited our bravery Passion for dreaming.

Huang Bo and Wang Yibo collide with sparks on the big screen

Sincere young man goes all out in pursuit of his dream

In the patch trailer exposed this time, the rivalry between Huang Bo and Wang Yibo is shown for the first time. One is Chen Shuo (played by Wang Yibo), a young boy who is extremely eager to dance and wants to join the “Exclamation Mark” dance group. One is Ding Lei (played by Huang Bo), the head of the “Exclamation Mark” dance troupe. From the trophies, medals, and certificates on the wall in his office, it is not difficult to see that you must have real skills to enter the exclamation mark! Chen Shuo, who is brave and willing to endure hardships, practiced the dance desperately. With the dynamic and boiling rhythm of the constantly accelerating head turn, he shouted in front of the audience who was roaring and tsunami. . As for whether Chen Shuo can successfully enter the “Exclamation Mark” dance troupe, it depends on whether Chen Shuo’s performance that ignites the audience can satisfy the head of Ding Lei.

This time, the styles of the two are also quite different. Huang Bo’s highlights, long hair, and flowered shirts show a team leader’s battle-hardened aura; Wang Yibo’s refreshing and capable short hair is paired with a simple and casual T-shirt, just like the childish boy next door, quite like a newborn calf. posture. An amateur dancer wants to get into a professional dance company and gain recognition, which is an conceivably difficult road. This time, director Dapeng will focus on the little people who live with heart in their daily lives. Their inner fiery, fiery, sincerity, and bravery were transformed into wonderful dance steps along with the rhythm of the music, and they rushed to the stage of their dreams step by step.

Focus on the yearning of ordinary little people

Dapeng brings the gold team to escort

This is the first cooperation between Huang Bo and Wang Yibo on the big screen. Coupled with the unique and distinctive personal temperament of director Dapeng, the three have a full chemical reaction. As we all know, director Dapeng is good at capturing the heart of the characters and extracting the texture of the characters from the real ordinary people in life. This film focuses on an ordinary teenager, and lets us see that under the hardship of life, the little boy grows into a towering tree step by step. Huang Bo has created countless vivid and three-dimensional little characters on the big screen, and every move reveals the unique charm of the character, which makes the audience unforgettable. Wang Yibo has also added a lot to the role with his many years of dancing skills. In addition, a group of professional dancers who have been exposed at the start of the film has joined the film, which makes the film highly anticipated.

The film “Warm” brings together a strong team behind the scenes. The screenwriter Su Biao has worked with the director on works such as “The Sewing Machine Band” and “Keep You Safe”. The chief producer Chen Zhixi is also the fifth time to join hands with director Dapeng after “Pancake Man”, “The Sewing Machine Band”, “Good Luck” and “Keep You Safe”. The film’s directors of photography are Qian Tiantian and Zhong Rui. The two have participated in the creation of the films “A Little Red Flower for You” and “1942”, both of which have won good reputations. This time, Du Guangyu, the art director of “My Sister” and “The Beneficiary”, joined the show with enthusiasm. In addition, Wang Gang and Liu Xiaosha, the voice directors who participated in “Detective Chinatown 3” and “Let the Bullets Fly”, gave strong support, causing the audience to be unlimited. expect. The styling director of the film is Zhao Yige, who previously collaborated with director Dapeng in “The Sewing Machine Band”.

The movie "Warm" is produced by Ruyi Films (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Other City Films Co., Ltd., Beijing Alibaba Films Culture Co., Ltd., Shanghai Hanner Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., and China Film Co., Ltd. Jiao Culture Development Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Huiwen Holdings Co., Ltd., Youku Information Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Fujian Zhongshi Communication Co., Ltd., Wasu Media Network Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Jiaping Film Co., Ltd., Co., Ltd. and Buzhuo Film and Television Media (Inner Mongolia) Co., Ltd. jointly produced.





