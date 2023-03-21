Original title: Dapeng leads the crew of “Keep You Safe” to Chengdu Road Show “This movie is our attitude towards rumors”

“Annual High Score Comedy” “Keep You Safe” national roadshow is underway. The film is directed by Dapeng, written by Su Biao and Dapeng, starring Dapeng, Li Xueqin, Yin Zheng, Wang Xun, and Wang Shengdi. It was released nationwide on March 10 and is currently in theaters. According to the data of Maoyan Professional Edition, as of March 20, the total box office of “Keep You Safe” was nearly 400 million yuan, with a Douban score of 7.9. The film was released for 9 consecutive days to maintain the single-day box office and ranking champion. During the cold film period in early March, “Keep You Safe” achieved very impressive results. On March 19, director and starring Dapeng, screenwriter Su Biao, and actor Zhang Lin came to Chengdu to communicate and interact with the audience at close range.

“Keep You Safe” tells a story triggered by rumors. Talking about his attitude towards rumors, Dapeng said frankly: “This movie is our attitude and standard. I hope our movie can purify the Internet environment and maximize the advantages of the Internet.” Zoom in.” He said, “Everyone may become a parent in the future, what kind of era do you want to hand over to your children? I hope people can ask themselves.”

Presenting how rumors can take absurd leaps

The plot of “Keep You Safe” is the story of Wei Pingan, a middle-aged down-and-out man played by Dapeng, in order to help his late client Han Lu get rid of the “yellow rumors”, confronting all kinds of people in the rumor transmission chain all the way, tracing the source of the rumors .

From the content point of view, the film greatly weakens the nonsensical and humorous colors of Dapeng’s previous works, and replaces them with logical and typed stories. The laughing points of the film are almost all due to the dislocation of information dissemination caused by “excessive” imagination in the process of information dissemination.

For example, Wei Pingan once helped his brother get ahead and was imprisoned. In the rumors, the more outrageous versions such as “sleeping with his wife and beating his brother” and “sleeping with his brother and beating him” were derived; Wei Pingan questioned his sister in a haunted house Why did the rumors spread, but the players on the side mistakenly thought that they were providing key clues to the game. The “evolution” of rumors in each spread has become an absurd joke.

Behind the humor, Dapeng tries to use a humorous comedy plot to discuss a serious social reality issue: how much harm can a simple Internet rumor cause.

Han Lu, the star of the movie, is young, beautiful and kind, but unfortunately terminally ill. Before she died, she donated a huge sum of 1.36 million yuan to the orphanage. It was a good deed, but it caused rumors of “Miss Sitting on the Stage” for herself. Wei Pingan also suffered from cyberbullying because he helped Han Lu trace the rumors. He was rumored to have an improper relationship with the deceased. Even his own sister suspected that he had a special disease. In word of mouth, people easily define strangers who have never met before—the plot of “Keep You Safe” successfully explains how the imagination can leap forward absurdly.

Reflecting on the social ills of network communication traffic supremacy

Mr. Lu Xun has a passage in “A Family of Rumors”: There can be a knife in a smile, and people who claim to love peace will also have weapons that kill without blood, and that is a rumor.

“Rumours are weapons that kill people without blood.” This is also the core theme of “Keep You Safe”, from which we can see Dapeng’s efforts to reflect on social ills through his works.

From Wei Pingan’s adventures in tracking down the source of rumors, we can see the randomness and malice that rumors breed. “Why do you say that she did that?” Wei Pingan followed the rumor path and asked again and again, but the other party always replied casually, “I heard what he said.” What are you doing?”

Internet communication superimposes interpersonal communication, and a person’s reputation collapses in an instant. The most astonishing thing is that the first rumor-monger was only trying to save the 9.9 yuan online novel reading fee, and intentionally spread rumors in order to attract attention and earn traffic. It turns out that it only costs 9.9 yuan to destroy a person.

At the same time, with the help of Han Lu’s life experience and experience, the film also shows the reality that women are more likely to be stigmatized in the era of Internet self-media. Rumor makers use the ubiquitous social networks and live broadcast scenes to wantonly hurt strange and innocent women. This is not just a rumor, but a deeper structural violence behind gender bias.

The script has been changed several times, and the jokes are natural

On the afternoon of March 19, the main creator of “Keep You Safe” appeared in the theater of Wangfujing Store in Pacific Studios, Chengdu, and held a post-screening meet and greet. A scene of escape from the secret room in the movie brought joy to many people. Dapeng said with a smile that in order to complete this creation, all the crew went to the secret room to experience it once, and the result left a “deep” impression on them, “I heard that the crew came, and the secret room added NPCs (non-player characters). Originally there might have been 4 zombies in that room, but 14 came, and we were so scared that day… After Li Xueqin went to experience the secret room, she was so scared that she cried as soon as the lights were turned off…” Speaking of the part between herself and Jia Bing in the film In the kiss scene, Dapeng laughed heartily at the scene, “I have high demands on myself, and I hope to have a perfect presentation. The kiss scene was filmed 28 times, and I made some sacrifices for this scene.” During the road show, the director Dapeng also made many Times said: “Chengdu is very important to us, I hope everyone can go into the theater to support “Keep You Safe”.”

As a comedy movie, “Keep You Safe” has a friendly and natural laugh, which is inseparable from the screenwriter’s skill and the cooperation between the director and the screenwriter. Dapeng said that he and Su Biao have been working together for 11 years, and they cooperate very well. “Su Biao understands my aesthetics and taste in movies very well, and I also understand his comedy rhythm. We also understand this work because of our own life. Change, so I hope I can capture some current events to express my views.” Su Biao also shared: “A few days ago someone sent a text message saying that I am a smart person, but it is actually difficult for a smart person to do stupid things. We wrote this script several times. Over the past few years, we have changed the draft several times. Everyone is grinding together. For me, it may be the result of grinding. The results presented today may not be good enough, but I want to say that skills are second, and attitude and seriousness are the first. of.”

As the “big villain” in the movie “Keep You Safe” – “Mr. Perfect 421”, Zhang Lin, who played the role of “Mr. Perfect 421”, apologized on behalf of “421” all over the world. Zhang Lin said: “I not only hope that everyone can go to the theater to watch this movie, but also hope that the ‘421’ in life can go to the theater to watch the movie.”