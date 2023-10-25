Dare to Seek Change: Cadillac Collaborates with Movie Kings Xia Yu, Wang Qianyuan, and Jiang Wu in New Micro-Movie

Cadillac Collaborates with Chinese Movie Stars for Micro-Movie “Dare to Seek Change”

October 24, 2023 – Cadillac, in collaboration with Chinese movie stars Xia Yu, Wang Qianyuan, and Jiang Wu, officially launched their brand micro-movie titled “Dare to Seek Change.” The movie aims to interpret the concept of awakening change and daring to have a pioneer attitude towards life. The three renowned actors performed together on a grand stage, kickstarting the extraordinary script of life.

Known as an “evergreen tree in the film industry,” Cadillac is proud to bring its new flagship model CT6 to the forefront. This “powerful role” encompasses pioneering design, intelligent luxury, and top-level driving control, showcasing its “hard power” to complement the film stars’ performances.

In the micro-movie, Xia Yu, Wang Qianyuan, and Jiang Wu share their personal perspectives on the journey of actively seeking change in the face of challenges during important stages of life. Xia Yu, who made history as the “Youngest Best Actor” at the age of 17, bravely embraced change and eventually achieved great success in the film “Feng Shen.” Wang Qianyuan, on the other hand, demonstrated relentless determination and continuous growth, stepping boldly into every stage of life, even after reaching the pinnacle of his career. Jiang Wuze expanded the boundaries of his life, transitioning from actor to director and producer, fearlessly exploring unknown territories.

This exploration and creativity displayed by the three movie stars harmonize perfectly with Cadillac’s brand core of “boldness, style, and innovation.” Cadillac has been synonymous with film culture, having featured in legendary films such as “The Matrix” and “The Godfather,” as well as recent Oscar-winning productions like “Green Book” and “The Shape of Water.” By collaborating with the movie stars, Cadillac hopes to convey fearless courage and perseverance to the public, inspiring them to embark on a more exciting “script” and pursue a shining life.

The new CT6 model, alongside Xia Yu, Wang Qianyuan, and Jiang Wu, leads the way in interpreting fully equipped smart flagships. As a result of Cadillac’s century-old luxury heritage, the CT6 has become a benchmark in the luxury car industry, boasting intelligent and fully equipped features. Built on a luxury rear-drive platform, it includes a 2.0T variable-cylinder turbocharged engine, a 10-speed automated manual transmission, and a upgraded MRC4.0 magnetic levitation suspension, providing a smooth and enjoyable driving experience. In the era of smart travel, Cadillac embraces change by introducing the “985” top smart cabin, complete with a 9K surround-screen Super Retina display, Qualcomm flagship chip, and 5G wireless network, elevating the CT6 to the pinnacle of luxury and technology.

Cadillac, deeply rooted in music, culture, and art, continues to experiment with the cross-border integration of “brand and art.” Through this collaboration, Cadillac aims to inspire more individuals to have the courage to pursue their dreams and explore the limitless possibilities life has to offer.

When it matters most, Cadillac is there to support and accompany individuals along their journey, facing challenges head-on. With “Dare to Seek Change,” the micro-movie featuring Xia Yu, Wang Qianyuan, Jiang Wu, and the new CT6 model, Cadillac continues to shine and fearlessly move forward in life.

Share this: Facebook

X

