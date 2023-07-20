Darín and Vernaci spoke after Lanata’s statements about Wanda Nara

The novelty, which had been being considered throughout the media after Wanda’s hospitalization in the Sanatorium of Los Arcos, and that it was leaked that a couple of results of his analyzes had not given the expected results, took everyone by surprise.

The absolute secrecy on the subject was broken by the host of Masterchef herself from her Instagram account, but from the beginning of everything there were those who expressed their opinion about the Jorge Lanata’s role in disseminating the diagnosis.

Wanda Nara returned to the networks after her forceful message: what was the first thing she shared

To the numerous journalists, actors and others who expressed themselves in this regard, they joined him in the last hours Ricardo Darin y Elizabeth Vernaci.

Darinwhich is in full filming, was approached by the chronicler of In the afternoon, who consulted him on the matter. “It depends on the context, the situation, the criteria of each one and good taste. The thing about Lanata It is a bit risky on his part, I am sorry if he said something like that without it being true and even if it is true it depends on delicacy and common sense, “he said.

“I don’t know how the situation was, you’re rushing me and I’m playing the guitar right now. The limits are running because voracity, competition and so on make some lose sight of the ethics that should never be lost sight of,” she added.

Jorge Lanata broke the silence in DDM and talked about Wanda Nara: “I asked for it”

For her part, the Black Vernaci He opined from his Pop Radio program: “What did the ridiculous fat man say? I like to use the word fat, I am not deconstructed, I use it many times from a pejorative place, for example, to talk about what this man did with Wanda Nara’s health.

“The Argentine journalist, who became a radio rabble, Jorgito Lanata, says that he does not believe that he has done something wrong, instead of saying “it escaped me, I was wrong,” Vernaci said.

And he added: “Can’t he be self-critical? You have to be very vain to believe that you provoke absolutely nothing more than admiration”, and he closed by saying: “We are going to separate things, he You don’t need to be controversial to be a great journalist.. I don’t like where he’s going, but he’s a great journalist. He likes the quilombo and that we talk about him, so let’s change the subject.”

