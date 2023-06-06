Dario Argento who appeals to young people thanks to censorship

Listen to the audio version of the article

Sitting at the hotel table 45 Park Lane, in front of the most famous park in London, a white-haired gentleman in a very English brown velvet jacket goes unnoticed by the hotel guests, mostly Middle Eastern tourists, who are having breakfast. Nevertheless, Darius Silver he is a giant of cinema. With his films, da Deep red a Phenomena, scared audiences around the world. “Making horror films is difficult and complicated: it takes a lot of psychology to frighten and you have to feed on nightmares from the depths of your soul” he begins and old words of Brian DePalmaaccording to which “if a director can make horror films, he will be able to make any film”.

Defining Argento as “Master of Terror” is, at least in London, an understatement. The British venerate the Roman director as one of the greatest living filmmakers: even before becoming a genre filmmaker, alongside giants such as John Carpentercreator of “Halloween”, e Wes Craventhe father of Freddie Kruger of the saga”Nightmare”, already had a substantial career as a screenwriter behind him, among which stands out “Once Upon a Time in the West” next to Sergio Leone. On the side facade of the BFIthe arthouse multiplex cinema under London Bridge along the promenade of Southbankstands a huge black mural with the red silhouette of the film Sighs dripping blood. The British Film Institutethe leading British film institution, celebrated the Italian director with a review of his films, with the evocative title “Doors into Darkness” (Doors to Darkness). Thanks to a collaboration with Cinecittà, London screens all of Argento’s restored films: starting with Suspiria, recognized by the public, critics and the director himself as his masterpiece. The new 4K version, with the colors of genius Luciano Tovoli even more glittering.

Argento was a great forerunner of trends, not only as a director but as an entrepreneur: the brutality and sadism of the murders in his films paved the way for the worldwide phenomenon of “Saw”. Already in the 90s, Argento inaugurated the “Profondo Rosso” shop in Rome, the first ever case of a place dedicated to a director, with products related to his films. Thirty years later, Netflix has opened a shop in Milan dedicated to “Stranger Things”, a horror TV series that draws a lot from the 80s, the same ones that decreed the artist’s worldwide success. A few years ago he made his debut in the publishing world, with his autobiography “Fear”however published by a refined publisher such as Einaudi.

What are your cinematic origins?

They date back to the black and white cinema of America in the 50s and 60s: directors such as Val Lewton. In Italy, they inspired me a lot Mario Bava e Riccardo Freda (considered the founder of the genre in Italy with “And Vampires” of 1957, Editor’s note). Bava was “terrorist”, while Freda made gothic, terrible films. At the time of my debut, horror was a niche