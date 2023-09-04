Dark Forest – Beyond – EP Review

Dark Forest – Hereafter

Origin: Germany

Release: 08.09.2023

Label: AOP Records

Duration: 39:09

Genre: Black Forest Metal

After five albums have been released, the Pagan Black veterans are back Window forest in between with their EP Beyond back. Although the EP only contains four tracks, it still has an impressive running time of over 39 minutes. The only question that remains is whether quality and quantity go hand in hand here or whether the work loses itself in lengthiness.

Get started Chapter I – Freedomthe one yourself HERE can listen to. And indeed, the number sounds as if the band had never been away. Sophisticated riffs that switch back and forth between driving mid-tempo passages and fast double kick parts. Also the usual changes between screams, clean vocals and choirs. As usual, the lyrics are on an extremely high level. But the same can also be done via Chapter II – Duality say this one yourself HERE may lead to heart. So far, the material offers enough variety that you could have made several titles out of it without anyone noticing.

The band in top form

Almost briefly works against it Chapter III – Reflections with only five and a half minutes. But at the same time, the title probably also represents the EP’s folk ballad. After a two-minute intro, which keeps building up, only clean vocals follow, which finally turns into a choir.

The song itself comes without any electronic instruments and creates a melancholic but at the same time somehow optimistic atmosphere. Very difficult to describe and you should really make up your own mind here.

At the end come with me Kapitel IV – Katharsis another 16-minute monster, though Window forest embodied in its purest form. Here we move through every imaginable genre and influence that has defined the band for so many years. From almost classical Black Metal to Post Metal and light Folk influences. Sometimes the crowbar is used and sometimes the fine blade is used. More than a successful end to the EP.

Conclusion

Dark Forest show with Jenseits that they were never really gone. The four titles, which together result in a running time that many an album could only wish for, are convincing in every respect. One can only hope that, as so often after such releases, a full-length album will soon follow, which will be able to fulfill the immense expectations that the EP has now fueled. Here are some well-deserved ones 9 / 10

Line Up

Olli Berlin – Gesang

Simon Schillinger – guitars, vocals

David Schuldig – guitars

Tobias Weinreich – bass

Cornelius Heck – drums

Sebastian Scherrer – Keyboard

Tracklist

01. Chapter I – Freedom

02- Chapter II – Duality

03. Chapter III – Reflections

04. Kapitel IV – Katharsis

