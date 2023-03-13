Reprinted from: Ruili up

Original title: “Dark Glory 2” is here! Is it ritualistic enough to wear black (no spoilers)?

After months of anticipation, “Dark Glory 2” is finally here!

Electronic mustard is back again, I will not say whose “revenge DNA” moved it. Swiping a wave of social platforms, fans of the drama with a sense of ceremony prepared afternoon tea, invited friends, and even pulled up banners at home, pretending to be at the “premiere scene”.

If you want to say that in the revenge drama, the least thing is to wear black. After all, even with Song Hye Kyo’s cool appearance, the black blessing can better reflect the aura.

So wearing black to open “Dark Glory 2” is also full of ritual sense? Let’s talk about this “black” today, there are no spoilers below, please rest assured to eat (after all, the editor didn’t have time to read it).

There are many sisters who are “daunted” by black outfits, and always feel that it is difficult to control or too monotonous. In fact, black items are often like a canvas, and the style of paint on it depends entirely on the style. Recalling those style idols in the golden age, the reason why black became their “signature item” is probably because the style it can express is more varied and prominent.

In daily life, increasing the degree of skin exposure is one of the ways to improve the “breathing sense” of wearing black. The collarbone reveals a beautiful collarbone. With the sense of breathing, it will not be too boring visually, and the feeling of dignified and light familiarity will also follow. come.

Black is also easy to get rid of the feeling of being too sweet, after all, if the style of too sweet is not well controlled, it will easily run counter to the sense of luxury. The big three-dimensional bow on the clothes is more “little girl”, and the black can just neutralize it, making the shape look more elegant.

Black + gold is the existence of “absolute aura”. Look at the classic models of those big-name bags, do they all love this color scheme? Sun Yi’s simple dress with gold accessories is very minimalist and fashionable.

How can All black lose the style of a rich lady! Zhou Jieqiong’s outfit can be said to be a very friendly all-black look for sweet girls. The black and gold combination again, the gold decoration makes the overall look not dull. With loafers and socks, the feeling of luxury comes immediately.

A black dress with high heels is a “safety card” that can be played at will. Mencius’s metal belt adds highlights to the overall shape and subtly optimizes the body proportions.

The styles of black items of different materials are also different. Fu Jing’s black satin suit is “expensive at a glance” to wear. It balances femininity and coolness just right, and increases the overall fashion.

And the combination of black items with different textures on the body makes it easy to wear a rich feeling. A single product like black sequins has nothing to do with monotony or boredom, and its own bright spots will not be overly ostentatious, just rely on it to stand out.

If you want to breathe more without revealing your skin, you can try a little white. Liu Xiening’s black look is very suitable for daily reference. The overall silhouette of the wearing method with a wide top and a tight bottom adds a lot of hot girl feeling and a new style get.

Red lips are also a ‘brightener’ to black looks. I have firmly grasped the momentum and sense of power, very much like the “big heroine” who has returned from revenge, watching dramas with this makeup, the sense of immersion is full.

The black version of the revenge version has been prepared, and today is Friday, it is advisable to enter the binge mode!

*Image source: Celebrities and their studio official accounts/Internet/ins