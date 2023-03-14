korean drama



“Dark Glory” has become so popular recently, everyone’s greetings have become “Have you watched “Dark Glory”?”

Netflix’s Korean drama “Dark Glory” has been launched on March 10th. Song Hye Kyo starred, and Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon, Jung Sung Il, Cha Joo Young, Kim Hera, Park Sung Hoon, Kim Gun Woo and others contributed to the audience. In the finale of the drama, the villain will be rewarded with evil, the dead will die, the wounded will be wounded, and the jailed will be jailed. The heroine has her revenge and her new life. Although the play was judged to be 19 bans due to foul language, drug use, and nude scenes, there are also funny details in the play, which add infinite fun to the plot.

The first is the note names for friends in everyone’s mobile phone address book:

Choi Hye Sung (played by Cha Joo Young) remarked “Sung Hoon Hoon” to Jeon Jae Hwa (played by Park Sung Hoon), and it seems that he has selfishness towards him. The remark to Li Moluo (played by Kim Hera) is “Painter Li”, which fits her identity very well. Cui Huicheng directly remarked Sun Yuwu (played by Kim Gun-woo) as “Sun Silly”, and it can be seen how impatient she is with him.

How did Jae-in Quan call Sun Yuwu? Since he was a student, he has regarded the other party as a follower, a being who comes and goes when he is called. In his address book, Sun Yuwu called him “a son of a bitch”, which shows that Prime Minister Quan has disdain for Sun Yuwu.

The funniest thing is Sun Yuwu’s remarks to other people, which fully showed his villain mentality. Quan Zai is called “Diao Zai”, Li Moluo is “Li Yiyao”, Cui Huicheng is called “Cui Hui Nai”, Park Chu The town is “Pu Nian Town” (the pronunciation of “Nian” and “涏” in Korean are similar, and “Nian” also means “stinky woman” in spoken language). I have to say that Sun Yuwu is very talented in naming, and every note is very appropriate.

The male protagonist Zhu Ruhuang (played by Li Daoxuan) also made a very interesting note on the female protagonist Wen Tongping (played by Song Hye Kyo), which is “Same! Pang! Junior! Generation!” The four exclamation marks reflect how much he likes Tongpong.

Another hidden joke is Park So Jin’s resignation letter. Park Do Jin was a school violence perpetrator when she was a student, and after the suspected murder was revealed, her reputation and image on the TV station plummeted, and she was very annoyed when her boss questioned the facts. Returning to his seat, Park Do-jin took out a blank piece of paper, wrote six big characters “Resignation Letter Park So-jin” on it, and threw it to his boss, saying, “Hey Yigu, Director, school violence is a fact. But I didn’t kill anyone.” I’ve never seen such a “hasty” resignation letter, and I speak with confidence. The audience laughed and said: “Although I hate Park Do Jin, but she is really handsome in this scene”, “I also want to imitate her and throw the resignation letter on the boss’s face”, etc.

In addition, another good news came from “Dark Glory”, which successfully topped the global list of Netflix “TV SHOW”.

