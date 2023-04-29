Darker Days – The Burying Point

After one last tour, Boston hardcore punk veterans Energy implode. Some former members founded in late 2017 Darker Days and since then have dedicated themselves to snappy punk with a horror twist in the best Misfits and AFI style. Two EPs later, the first album that Massacre Records licensed exclusively for the European market is on the agenda. „The Burying Point“ throws off hit after hit, accompanied by lyrics about horror movies and the challenges of everyday life.

Already the opening “Devil’s Night” goes forward with full vigor and takes no prisoners. Mason Eaton’s melodic, catchy vocals progress and sing hymns, the gripping punk sound represents a strong antithesis to the dark lyrics. This also applies to the following “Killing Time”, which flips itself over with growing enthusiasm and tears everything apart, what is in the way. At least “Maniac” starts with a decent scream, but then rocks pleasantly and charmingly – sometimes it can be so simple. The chorus is roared along after the third repetition at the latest – crooked, but determined.

Two prominent guests got lost on this debut. The Other’s Rod Usher makes a cameo appearance in the comparatively understated “Moonlight.” Here Darker Days occasionally slow down the tempo and show themselves clumsy in the chorus. Usher’s vocal color suits the track’s sombre tone beautifully. Blitzkid’s TB Monstrosity joins “1818” and sounds like he’s always been part of the band. The oppressive, charming breakwater is immediately catchy. Finally, when a little more power and heaviness find their way into “Curse” without even deviating a bit from the course, it’s all vain.

Every song hits, every melody puts you in a good mood: Darker Days manages the balancing act between catchiness and washed-out gore-chic excellently. “The Burying Point” not only confirms the high level of the previous singles and EPs, it even goes one better. Non-stop hits, a bit of gloom at the right moment and skilfully deployed guests put the proverbial handle in their hands. In this form, Darker Days opens the door to greater things.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 04/28/2023

Available through: Massacre Records / Fiend Force Records (Soulfood Music)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/drkrdys

