DARKEST HOUR – announce their brand new album!

Metalcore veterans DARKEST HOUR, from Washington, DC – Mike Schleibaum [Gitarre]John Henry [Gesang]Aaron Deal [Bass]Travis Orbin [Schlagzeug] and Nico Santora [Gitarre] – have released their tenth album “Perpetual | Terminal” announced for February 23rd via MNRK Heavy.

The band gets in the mood for the new album with the video for the title track:

The band says:

„This is a whole Darkest Hour album in one song. It felt like the perfect album opener, eventually became the title track, and therefore is the perfect place to start as we present this new album to the world. Lyrically, it touches on all of the themes of the record — an album centered around the duality of survival and rebirth. Or, you could just say, some new music from old friends who just won’t ever give up.“

TRACK LISTING:

„Perpetual | Terminal“

„Societal Bile“

„A Prayer to the Holy Death“

„The Nihilist Undone“

„One With the Void“

„Amor Fati“

„Love is Fear“

„New Utopian Dream“

„Mausoleum“

„My Only Regret“

„Goddess of War, Give Me Something to Die For“

DARKEST HOUR have defied time, trends and tides of change and are stronger than ever nearly three decades after their formation. Their unique sound style combines death metal, thrash frenzy, hardcore punk attitude and melodic pathos.

„The record’s theme centers around the duality of survival while embracing rebirth,’“ says Schleibaum. „We keep killing parts of ourselves to make new parts and survive. The story of the record is the story of the band. We’re still here, and we’re giving the world a body of work that’s representative of our music today. We’ve realized relationships, tours, good times, everything that seems to give life meaning, is terminal — and will inevitably end. Nevertheless, we’re 46-year-old dudes who love this music enough to put up with the trials and tribulations of being artists in a touring band.“

DARKEST HOUR broke out of their domestic territory in 1995 and in the years that followed generated tens of millions of streams and quietly built a die-hard fan base. They traveled the globe, playing thousands of concerts and appearing on every continent except Antarctica. Along the way, they achieved five top-three debuts on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Chart. The 2017 album Godless Prophets & the Migrant Flora marked the third number 1 position on the Heatseekers charts and stormed the top 10 on the Top Vinyl Albums chart. MetalSucks gave the album a rare top rating of 5 out of 5 and called it “the best album Darkest Hour have ever made.” New Noise referred to it as “one of the best of 2017”and Metal Hammer called it “a monumental return”.

Band-Links:

The post DARKEST HOUR – Announce their brand new album! appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Facebook

X

